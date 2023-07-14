MICHIGAN CITY — A lawn maintenance worker at an apartment complex was shot Wednesday, LaPorte County police said.
Police said they were called out shortly before 11 a.m. to the Woodland Crossing Apartment Homes, 300 Woods Edge Drive, for a report of the shooting.
"Deputies arrived, located one gunshot victim and secured the scene," police said.
"The early stages of the investigation revealed the victim was an employee of the complex’s contracted lawn maintenance company. The victim was approached on foot by a male subject, who began shooting at the victim."
Officers collected numerous pieces of evidence and interviewed multiple witnesses, police said
The victim suffered a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound to one of his hands, police said. "The shooter entered a nearby vehicle that left the complex traveling northbound on Woodland Avenue."
Anyone who witnessed or otherwise has information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Capt. Andy Hynek at 219-326-7700, ext. 2401, or
ahynek@lcso.in.gov.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Brian Young Jr.
Arrest Date: July 10, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 23
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Mark Slider
Arrest Date: July 10, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Anabolic Steroid Class: Felony Age: 44
Residence: Philadelphia, PA
Alejandro Silva Martinez
Arrest Date: July 8, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 28
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Jason Santefort
Arrest Date: July 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felonies Age: 48
Residence: Dolton, IL
Cecil Harris III
Arrest Date: July 8, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Residential Entry; Battery Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 20
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Keith Oliver
Arrest Date: July 7, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 28
Residence: South Bend, IN
Laura Andersen
Arrest Date: July 8, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 52
Residence: Knox, IN
Kyle Alvarez
Arrest Date: July 7, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Auto Theft Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: Kingsford Heights, IN
Wilbert Bureau Jr.
Arrest Date: July 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 64
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Larry Calvert Jr.
Arrest Date: July 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Residential Entry, Criminal Recklessness, Pointing a Firearm; Domestic Battery Class: Felonies; Misdemeanor Age: 51
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Ryan Fly
Arrest Date: July 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Dealing in Cocaine; Maintaining a Common Nuisance Class: Felonies Age: 56
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Dontia Grant
Arrest Date: July 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Criminal Gang Activity; Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 26
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Calvin Kinney
Arrest Date: July 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Arson Class: Felony Age: 48
Residence: N/A
Greylon Kendle
Arrest Date: July 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 34
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Terrance Ekstrom
Arrest Date: July 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 43
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Walter Gutierrez
Arrest Date: July 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Strangulation; Domestic Battery Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 22
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Alfonzo Simpson
Arrest Date: July 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Dealing in Cocaine Class: Felony Age: 33
Residence: Trail Creek, IN
Shane Roark
Arrest Date: July 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Providing a Firearm to a Criminal; Criminal Organization Activity - Firearm Involved Class: Felonies Age: 20
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Shabaa Holmes
Arrest Date: July 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Operating a Loaded Machine Gun; Possession of a Machine Gun; Criminal Organization Activity Class: Felonies Age: 19
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Naomi Johnson
Arrest Date: July 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Resisting Law Enforcement; Failure to Appear Class: Felonies Age: 39
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Chance Roark
Arrest Date: July 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Providing a Firearm to a Criminal; Criminal Organization Activity - firearm involved Class: Felonies Age: 19
Residence: Michigan City, IN
