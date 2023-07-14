MICHIGAN CITY — A lawn maintenance worker at an apartment complex was shot Wednesday, LaPorte County police said.

Police said they were called out shortly before 11 a.m. to the Woodland Crossing Apartment Homes, 300 Woods Edge Drive, for a report of the shooting.

"Deputies arrived, located one gunshot victim and secured the scene," police said.

"The early stages of the investigation revealed the victim was an employee of the complex’s contracted lawn maintenance company. The victim was approached on foot by a male subject, who began shooting at the victim."

Two shot; Region police seeking tips Officers collected numerous pieces of evidence and interviewed multiple witnesses, police said

The victim suffered a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound to one of his hands, police said. "The shooter entered a nearby vehicle that left the complex traveling northbound on Woodland Avenue."

Anyone who witnessed or otherwise has information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Capt. Andy Hynek at 219-326-7700, ext. 2401, or ahynek@lcso.in.gov.

