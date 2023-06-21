A small LaPorte County community is accused in a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday of unlawfully limiting access to essential town information and unjustly removing members from the town's private Facebook group.

The Indiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union sued Kingsford Heights and its town council on behalf of two residents, Michael Easley and Emily Galloway, who claim their Facebook comments regarding town council members led to their removal from the group.

The lawsuit alleges the private Facebook group runs afoul of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution because important town information, such as proposed ordinances and other matters of relevance to the community, only are posted to the group and not accessible by other means, such as the town website.

"In order to become a member of the Facebook group, not only must an individual have a Facebook account but they must also request and receive permission to become a member from the members of the town council who administer the Facebook group," the lawsuit says.

"Although the town council purports to allow any resident of the town to become a member of its private Facebook group, in actuality even residents of the town may be denied membership in the group or, even if initially granted membership, may subsequently be removed from the group by the town council."

Records show the Facebook group, established April 5, 2020, has just 232 members in a town whose population the 2020 U.S. Census tallied at 1,335 people.

Easley and Galloway were removed from the Facebook group earlier this year after posting comments on Facebook about the actions of town council members — a type of viewpoint discrimination barred by the First Amendment, the ACLU said.

"The First Amendment protects people, who regardless of their views, attempt to hold the government accountable through expression," said Gavin Rose, Indiana ACLU senior attorney. "Kingsford Heights’ practice of silencing citizens on Facebook who are critical of the council’s actions is unconstitutional."

Dennis Francis, president of the five-member town council, declined to comment on the pending litigation.

Kingsford Heights is located adjacent to U.S. Highway 6/35 about 25 miles east of Valparaiso and 11 miles south of LaPorte.

