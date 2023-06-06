HAMMOND — A federal lawsuit challenging the selection process for nearly all Lake County judges is inching closer toward a final ruling.

The plaintiffs in the case — the city of Hammond; Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr.; state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago; and Eduardo Fontanez — as well as the defendants — the state of Indiana; Secretary of State Diego Morales; and the Lake County Board of Elections — each filed paperwork Monday urging U.S. District Judge Philip Simon to grant summary judgment in their favor.

Records show the litigants now have until July 20 to submit responses to the summary judgment motions. A decision by the federal judge is likely to follow in late summer or fall.

The lawsuit, initially filed May 7, 2021, contends the merit selection process imposed by the Indiana General Assembly for the appointment of Lake Superior Court judges runs afoul of the federal Voting Rights Act, as well as two provisions of the Indiana Constitution.

In Lake County, and in Marion and St. Joseph counties, all superior court judges are appointed by the governor from a list of candidates recommended by each county's judicial nominating commission.

A new Lake Superior Court judge serves an initial two-year term before Lake County voters decide whether to retain the judge for a renewable six-year term, according to the Indiana Code.

However, in Indiana's 89 other counties superior court judges are elected directly by the citizens of each county, typically in partisan contests. Circuit court judges, who largely exercise identical jurisdiction as superior court judges, are elected in all 92 counties.

The plaintiffs contend state laws denying residents of Lake County, Indiana's second-most populous county, along with its most populous (Marion) and fifth-most populous (St. Joseph), the same opportunity to elect their superior court judges must be struck down.

Specifically, they note 66% of black Hoosiers live in the three counties where superior court judges are appointed, while more than 80% of white Hoosiers live in counties where superior court judges are elected.

They claim that distinction clearly violates the plain language of the federal Voting Rights Act by giving minorities less opportunity to participate in the political process and elect representatives, including judges, of their choice.

Likewise, the plaintiffs argue that singling out Lake and the two other counties for special treatment contravenes the Indiana Constitution's prohibitions on special legislation and granting privileges and immunities to some Hoosiers but not all Hoosiers absent appropriate justification.

"The entirety of the merit selection process must (be) scrapped in favor of statewide elections or the merit selection process must be imposed statewide. No other remedies can cure the constitutional infirmity," the plaintiffs said.

The state, on the other hand, contends there is no Voting Rights Act violation because federal judges at the district and appellate level previously have held the law does not apply to appointed posts, and even if it did, minority voters are not unduly impacted in Lake County because no Lake County residents are entitled to vote for superior court judges.

That argument appears to ignore the plaintiffs' observation that county judges in Indiana actually are state officers that some Hoosiers get to elect, while others, particularly in counties with large minority populations, only get to ratify or reject once appointed.

Beyond that point, the state argues a federal court is no place to resolve state constitutional claims.

Though, even if it was, the state defendants posit the General Assembly has decided Lake County is sufficiently unique to warrant special treatment relating to judicial selection and no special privilege or burden has been created by the nomination and retention method.

"The plaintiff's Voting Rights Act claim fails, and thus, so does this court's jurisdiction to hear plaintiffs' case under federal question jurisdiction," the state defendants said.

The Lake County Election Board moved separately for summary judgment because it said it merely administers elections as directed by law and has no control over whether Lake Superior Court judges are directly elected or subject to appointment and retention.

"The injuries alleged by the plaintiffs in this case are not fairly traceable to the election board," it said.

A ruling in favor of the plaintiffs would not immediately upend Lake County's judiciary.

While they're asking the judge to strike down the statutes targeting Lake County, they also want him to give the Indiana General Assembly time to fashion an appropriate statewide remedy — be it all elected or all appointed superior court judges.

It's not clear which direction the Republican-controlled Legislature might go. The plaintiffs' lawsuit was sparked in part by a 2021 law change reducing the size of the Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission and letting the Republican governor pick half its members, instead of continuing to rely on Lake County lawyers and judges.

Last year, the Lake County Council and Board of Commissioners each adopted resolutions encouraging the General Assembly to enable voters to elect all Lake Superior Court judges.

A separate lawsuit making many of the same arguments, but centered on alleged Voting Rights Act and constitutional violations in Marion County, was filed last month at the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Indiana, records show.

