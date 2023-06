HAMMOND — The estate of a man who died at the Lake County Jail in March is suing the county over claims the jail staff force-fed him while he was on a hunger strike and failed to monitor him afterward, leading to his death, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday.

Donald Chatman Jr., 20, was found unresponsive March 1 on the floor of his jail cell. At the time, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said he was taken to a hospital where medical professionals tried to revive him, but were unable to do so. However, the suit said when Chatman was found by staff he was "cold to the touch," indicating that his body had been there for some extended period of time after he died. His death was ruled an accident from choking by the Lake County coroner's office.

The suit states Chatman was experiencing "serious mental illness" when he was arrested February 15. After his arrest, he went on a hunger strike as a result of his mental illness. Per a court order, a psychiatrist requested he receive Haldol, an antipsychotic medication, with the hope it would change his mind about eating.

Chatman was then force-fed by jail staff and left alone and unmonitored, both of which caused him to choke, the suit alleges.

"The Correctional and Medical defendants acted recklessly, and/or objectively unreasonably, and/or with deliberate indifference to Donald Chatman’s physical health and wellbeing when they failed to properly monitor his force-feeding, and then apparently left him unattended, whereupon he choked on food and died," the suit said.

The civil rights suit, filed by Attorney Richard Dvorak, claims excessive force and deliberate indifference were exhibited by the defendants. Chatman's estate also requests monetary damages.

Lake County, Martinez, John Doe Sheriff's Employees, John Doe Correctional Health Indiana employees and Correctional Health Indiana are listed as defendants.

