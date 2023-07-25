CROWN POINT — The City of Gary will open cooling centers in two locations when the temperature is over 88 degrees, according to a news release from the city on Monday.
The cooling centers will be at Calumet Township Multipurpose Center, located at 1900 W. 41st Avenue, and Brothers’ Keeper, located at 2120 Broadway, the release stated.
The release said that the Calumet Township location will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Brothers’ Keeper location will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The cooling centers will only be open when the temperature is 88 degrees or higher.
The infamous Dust Bowl years of the 1930s saw unprecedented extreme heat waves decimate the Midwest and the Great Plains. Temperatures climbed to well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit in states used to a relatively cool climate. Over the span of six years, roughly 5,000 people died from heat-related causes, and intense drought made agricultural efforts nearly impossible.
The Dust Bowl heat waves were something of an anomaly at the time, as there was little climate science at that time to explain the event. However, climate scientists today have reflected on the event as one of the first human-influenced climate events, triggered by coal-reliant industrialization, and as a harbinger of climate change.
Today, record-breaking heat waves have emerged with alarming frequency and more intensity than ever before. People in cities used to temperate or cool summers across the U.S. have been contending with temperatures more suited to Death Valley. Meanwhile, heat waves are becoming even more intense in already-hot locales, including the Sun Belt. Despite this, Americans are moving to Southern states at high rates, increasing the number of people who will be exposed to extreme heat.