CROWN POINT — A Kouts nursing clinic operator was sentenced to 15 months in prison and a year probation Thursday for evading federal payroll taxes, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

On March 1, a jury found 64-year-old Kathy Lynch guilty of willfully failing to pay payroll taxes withheld from employees to the Internal Revenue Service between the years of 2013 and 2015.

Lynch was found guilty after a three-day trial at the United States District Court in Hammond. The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation Division and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Abizer Zanzi and Kevin Wolff, according to the release.

Lynch had run Kouts Health Care and Kouts Family Health Care since 1999. A grand jury indicted her in 2019 for failing to hand over her employees’ payroll taxes to the IRS.

“Over the course of 16 years, Lynch withheld payroll tax money from her employees’ paychecks, but instead of paying those taxes over to the IRS, as she was obligated to do, she kept more than $474,000 which she spent on personal and business expenses,” according to the release.

Court records indicate that this is not the first time Lynch has faced criminal charges. She was charged with a felony failure to remit trust fund money in 2015, according to court records. The charges were dropped without prejudice in 2017, meaning prosecutors can refile charges at a later date.

Lynch was also charged in 2014 for illegally distributing medications to patients. On March 28, 2016, a jury found her not guilty of 16 out of the 27 counts, and the remaining 11 counts were dismissed, according to court records.

