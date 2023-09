CROWN POINT — A Gary man was sentenced to 130 months in prison on Thursday for dealing fentanyl, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Bobby Wright, 41, was charged in the United States Northern District Court in Hammond in May 2022 with two counts of fentanyl distribution, court records state.

Wright will first serve just over 10 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release, the news release states.

Records indicate Wright entered into a plea agreement on April 23 that stipulated he would plead guilty to one count of fentanyl distribution and the second count would be dismissed.

If Wright had been convicted on both charges, he would have been looking at up to 40 years in prison.

Charging documents detail how Wright sold heroin laced with fentanyl to a confidential informant on Sept. 8, 2021 and Oct. 12, 2021.

“At the time of the sale, Wright was on federal supervised release for his 2019 felony conviction for distributing heroin and fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a school,” the news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office states.

Wright also allegedly tested positive for illegal marijuana usage multiple times while he was on probation for his 2019 conviction.

Wright had previously been convicted for selling cocaine in Lake County in 2009, according to court records.

The 41 year old’s sentencing memorandum details how when he was previously incarcerated, Wright was a “model prisoner with no disciplinary infractions or concerns.”

The memorandum also describes several mitigating factors that affected Wright’s sentence. Those factors include his father leaving him at a young age and his mother being addicted to crack cocaine when Wright was a boy.

Wright has purportedly repeatedly asked for drug treatment or other rehabilitation programs throughout the proceedings of this case.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Ronald Wright Jr. Tansey Webbs Justin Roman James Schwei Kennedie Smith Lahenry Smith III Darnell Patton Margaret Killmer Ricky Deering Ramiro Escamilla Anthony Bird Camielle Smith Tyler Smith Guillermo Miranda Robert Musall Lamar Lewis Joshua Hammonds Jelani Hanson Anthony Hill Juan Barbosa Gomez Haley Bournazos Luis Cervantes Raul Ferrer Jr. Chryshana Steele Alejandro Villanueva Joel Zapata Darron Ross Aaron Seidel Amanda Robertson Krystal Randall Nicholas Rivera Mitchell Pritchard William Pulliam Jr. Llewellyn Peed Adam Malchow Khyle McCamury Nicholas Laskarin Alonzo Jones Michael Kirn Geoffrey Harris Philip Hupke Janice Fitzgerald Johnnie Green Trevon Harper Adrian Edmond Savalley Evans Lauren Cummins Terrence Casarez Brian Coram Vincent Arias Timothy Bankston Jr. Tremell Brown Tyeira Walker Antonio Washington Jr. Cory Yzaguirre Porschie Lee Robert Kirk Jimmie Lee Kimberly Kaufman Melissa Ingraham-Pickens Derrick Flint Jeramy Frederick Michael Graham Anthony Fekete David Duarte Jr. Jeffrey Easton Miranda Bynum