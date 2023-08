CROWN POINT — The bail proceedings for a Winfield man accused of murdering his lover in February came to a close on Friday.

Raju Rawal, 65, was charged in March with the beating death of 36-year-old Winfield nurse Haley Losinski.

Losinski, was found dead and kneeling over her bed Feb. 27, according to charging documents. A rubber mallet was later found under a pillow near her body. Her mother made the macabre discovery in Losinki's Pike Place home.

In Indiana, defendants held on murder charges typically aren’t granted bail unless a judge finds that there’s not a strong presumption of guilt.

Bail proceedings for Rawal began on June 29, but were continued to Aug. 21 and Aug. 25. Rawal appeared alongside his attorney Kevin Milner before Mag. Mark Watson at the respective hearings.

Mag. Watson will confer with the trial judge of this case, Judge Natalie Bokota, and said he will deliver his decision on Rawal's bail in about seven to 10 days.

Losinski’s mother testified at the June hearing that she went to her daughter’s home on Feb. 27 because she hadn’t heard from her for a few days.

Charges show that an autopsy report conducted the following day determined Losinski died Feb. 23.

Pathologist Dr. Zhou Wang testified on Friday that the cause of Losinski's death was multiple instances of blunt force trauma to the head and the manner of her death was homicide.

Wang said that her death could not have been caused by a fall because of how many instances of blunt force trauma were found on her body. He added that when Losinski died, her blood alcohol content was .39.

Prosecutors alleged during the bail hearing that Rawal killed Losinski because he heard that she was seeing other men.

Charging documents stated that Rawal told police he and Losinski were "friends with sexual benefits" and that he loved her.

Milner vehemently denied that his client had any role in Losinski's death. He added that if Rawal had killed her because he was jealous of her with another man, he would have to be charged with voluntary manslaughter because he would've acted under "sudden heat."

Prosecutors played surveillance footage obtained from one of Losinski's side neighbors which showed a white Toyota RAV-4 arrive to Losinki's house around 3:00 a.m. on Feb. 23 with its headlights turned off.

Deputy Prosecutor Arturo Balcazar said prosecutors were able to connect Rawal to the white SUV after they obtained surveillance footage from the Marathon gas station, located at 8031 E. 109th Ave., where he worked.

Detective Jordan Billups with the Winfield Police Department testified that Rawal was seen parking in his usual spot at the gas station not long after he was seen at Losinski's house.

Balcazar described how Rawal purportedly initially lied to officers and told them that he and Losinski weren't close or that he didn't go to her house.

Charging documents show Rawal eventually admitted to officers the nature of their relationship and that he was at Losinski's home.

Wang also testified that there was no DNA match for Rawal on any of the anal, vaginal or oral swabs taken from Losinski.

He said there also wasn't any match for Rawal on the rubber mallet, but there was a DNA hit for Losinski's belly button ring, which was recovered from her body after she was found.

Prosecutor Balcazar said during his final remarks the state had met its burden of proof. He noted that Wang said the blunt force trauma could have been brought on by something aside from the rubber mallet.

He added their argument was only further bolstered by Rawal being seen on surveillance footage at the Marathon gas station not long after Losinski purportedly died.

Milner said that Rawal's appearance on the surveillance footage doesn't seem like someone who had just committed murder. He noted that Rawal didn't have any defensive wounds.

Milner also honed in on the minute amount of DNA evidence found at the crime scene. "The state is backing off from the rubber mallet and everybody knows why — it's because Rawal's DNA wasn't on it," he said.

Court records indicate that Rawal's trial is set for the week of Dec. 11 in Judge Bokota's courtroom.

