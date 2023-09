CROWN POINT — Two men Region men drove through the gates of a Hammond tire shop after they robbed the store in August, according to charges filed in the Lake County Superior Court on Friday.

Court records indicate 38-year-old Raymond Beiswanger, of Michigan City, and 39-year-old Andre Collins, of Gary, were each charged with burglary, which is a level five felony. If convicted, they'd face up to six years in prison.

Charges allege that Beiswanger and Collins stole eight truck tires (approximately $1000 in value) from Pomp's Tire Service, located at 8021 Jersey Ave, in the wee hours of August 29. The tire shop's manager described to police how he arrived to work early that morning and discovered the rear gate's back lock was broken and several truck tires were missing.

After other employees arrived, they purportedly noticed a white Ford pick-up truck parked inside the tire shop's fenced-in yard. The probable-cause affidavit states employees closed the gate in an attempt to keep the pick-up truck contained until police arrived, but it drove through the gate. A white Nissan SUV, which was parked nearby, followed the pick-up truck and the two vehicles sped away from the scene.

Officers located the Nissan shortly after the robbery, and found Beiswanger "asleep or passed out in the driver's seat," the affidavit states. Beiswanger was immediately taken into custody because he had an active arrest warrant in connection to an auto theft charge.

Beiswanger told police Collins had robbed the tire shop while he acted as lookout. "He also stated that Collins regularly takes stolen tires and sells them to Midwest Tire Center in Gary," charging documents state.

Police conducted a stake-out at Midwest Tire Center in Gary and located the white pick-up truck that was spotted at the Pomp's robbery. They found tires in the pick-up truck and identified the driver as Collins.

When officers spoke to Collins, he told them he thought it was okay to take the tires because he believed Beiswanger had worked at Pomp's sometime in the past. Police asked him why he drove through the gate when he saw the tire shop's employees, and Collins told them "Because I didn't want to go to jail," according to the affidavit.

Records show Collins made his first court appearance in Mag. Kathleen Sullivan's courtroom on Monday. Beiswanger's first court appearance has not yet been set.

