CROWN POINT — A Crown Point man who was one of the first to pursue police during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was arrested Friday in connection with the insurrection, according to a according to a statement released by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Gregory Mijares, 41, drove from Crown Point to Washington to protest the election and attend a rally held that day in support of former President Donald Trump, according to the statement, which cited court documents.

"Following the rally, Mijares began walking with the crowd toward the U.S. Capitol and entered the grounds, wearing a gas mask," the statement said. "Mijares eventually made his way to the Lower West Terrace as he pursued retreating police officers. As officers attempted to fall back into the Lower West Terrace Tunnel, Mijares stood in their path and raised a flag over his head. Officers then attempted to remove Mijares from their path, and a physical altercation ensued between officers and Mijares."

Closed Circuit TV footage from the Capitol "shows that Mijares was one of the first rioters to pursue police into the Tunnel, entering the archway at approximately 2:41 p.m.," the statement said.

"Body-worn camera footage and open-source video show Mijares as he approached a set of glass doors that police previously locked behind them as they moved further into the Tunnel," according to the statement. "Moments later, rioters smashed one of the panes of glass in the doors. Mijares then held up his middle finger at officers before pulling open the now-broken door for others to push forward. Mijares then approached a second set of Tunnel doors just behind the first and pulled one open for his fellow rioters. Officers attempted to push Mijares back using a riot shield, and he responded by taking a step back and slamming his body into the shield."

Mijares pushed against the riot shield as he was swarmed by other protesters who were fighting with the police, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

"At some point, an officer struck Mijares with a baton while he was facing the shield wall," the U.S. Attorney's Office said. "Mijares attempted to block the baton by raising his arms up in front of his head, eventually grabbing the baton."

Later in the attempted coup, Mijares "joined other rioters in a coordinated pushing 'heave ho' effort against the police line for approximately several minutes," the statement said, and also "assisted other rioters in coordinating the passing of riot shields that had been taken from the police."

Mijares was arrested Friday in Crown Point and made his initial appearance in the Northern District of Indiana. He was charged with felony civil disorder, as well as the misdemeanor offenses of entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly and disruptive conduct in any restricted building or grounds.

In the 32 months since the insurrection, more than 1,146 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states and charged with crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 398 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

