CROWN POINT — A driver crashed their vehicle into a resident's Lakes of the Four Season's basement, according to a Facebook post from the community's Volunteer Fire Force.

The Fire Force said in the post they were dispatched to a car collision at a home near Brookside and Kingsway Drive just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

The homeowner was not in their basement at the time of the crash, the post states, and the driver was transported for their injuries.