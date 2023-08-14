HAMMOND — Police are searching for carjackers who attacked a man at a Luke’s gas station Sunday evening.

Shortly after 10 p.m., three armed men approached another man at the 5105 State Line Ave. gas station and demanded his wallet and keys, according to a statement released Monday.

The carjackers grabbed the man’s keys and wallet, police said.

The waylaid man then got into another customer’s car and attempted to follow his vehicle but lost sight of it, police said.

Officers later located another stolen vehicle at the 1051 Indianapolis Blvd. Luke gas station and pursued it before breaking off the chase when the car crossed the state line into Illinois, police said.

Those incidents occurred days after another man was held up at the 1440 Indianapolis Blvd. Mobil station.

In an effort to rein in these crimes, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott introduced a city ordinance in July that would require all gas stations within city limits to close between midnight and 5 a.m.

Less activity at gas stations late at night would allow emergency services to more effectively allocate their resources, police said in the statement.

”It also means fewer people gathering at gas stations late at night will reduce the likelihood of altercations, disturbances, and potential conflicts that can escalate into emergency situations,” police said in the statement.

Anyone with information on these crimes was asked to contact the Hammond Police Department Detective Bureau at 219-852-2906.