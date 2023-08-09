CROWN POINT — A Cedar Lake man was denied on bail on Friday in connection to charges that he murdered his best friend in a Memorial Day gun prank gone wrong.

Denver Johnson, 18, was originally charged on May 31 with reckless homicide, involuntary manslaughter, pointing a firearm and criminal recklessness, according to court records. Prosecutors upgraded the charges to murder on June 5.

Johnson’s bail request was denied after a hearing determined that the “proof of guilty is evident and the presumption of guilt is strong based on the facts the State presented,” according to an order on the hearing from Judge Samuel Cappas.

Charging documents allege that on the evening of May 28, Johnson jokingly pointed a gun at 16-year-old Jason Paholik and shot him in the chest.

Paholik was later transported to Franciscan Health Center, where he was declared dead, according to the probable-cause affidavit.

Witnesses told police that Paholik was Johnson’s best friend, and the two hadn’t been arguing ahead of the shooting, the affidavit stated. Johnson purportedly passed out when officers arrived and had to be transported to Franciscan Health Center for medical clearance.

Charges stated that Johnson, Paholik, and their friends were purportedly drinking around a fire pit ahead of the shooting at a residence on the 12000 block of Burr Street in Crown Point.

Officers wrote in charging documents that when they went into the Burr Street house, they heard Johnson say: “He’s in the back. I shot him.”

Witnesses told officers that Johnson had been playing with the gun “as if it were a toy” ahead of the shooting, charges stated.

During the course of their investigation, police acquired footage from neighbor’s property camera. In the video, officers wrote in charging documents that they observed Johnson raise the firearm and shoot Paholik. Another person could be heard saying "stop, stop, stop, stop," while Johnson was toying with the gun, according to the probable-cause affidavit.

Court records indicate that Johnson was arrested on a murder charge on June 5. His trial is set to begin on October 16 and his next court appearance is set for September 28 in Judge Cappas's courtroom, according to court records.