CROWN POINT — A Chicago man shot a woman's boyfriend following an argument over her, according to charges filed Wednesday in Lake County Court.
Marque Jackson, 47, was charged with attempted murder and battery. The attempted murder charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.
Jackson was talking to a woman around 4 a.m. Sept. 2 at the Ridge Road Speedway gas station in Munster, according to the charges.
The woman's boyfriend told police that Jackson had been talking to his girlfriend a lot earlier in the night at Mark O's Bar & Grill, located at 435 Ridge Road.
The boyfriend took issue with Jackson talking to her, and he approached Jackson in the Speedway parking lot, police said.
The men got into a fight after the initial confrontation, charges said, and Jackson got a gun out and started shooting at the man.
The man backed into Ridge Road in an attempt to escape, according to the charges.
Jackson then got into his car "drove across Ridge Road to (the man's) location, and began shooting at him as he tried to get away," according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The affidavit said the man suffered a bullet wound to his lower cheek and was treated at University of Chicago Medical Center.
Jackson remains at large and has a warrant out for his arrest, according to court records.
The incident was the third shooting in the Region over Labor Day weekend.
