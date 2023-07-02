CROWN POINT — A court granted bail Friday for one man but denied a second defendant’s request in connection to a fatal shooting last year at Serenity Lounge in Hammond.

Cordero Miller, 30, of Chicago, and Marcus Mathis, 27, of Griffith were charged with murder and attempted murder in the death of Brian Leonard, 29, of Chicago, and wounding three people outside the business.

Miller and Mathis each filed petitions to let bail. In Indiana, defendants held on murder charges aren’t granted bond unless the presumption of guilt is not strong.

Lake Criminal Court Magistrate Mark Watson recommended bail for Mathis but not Miller. Mathis’s bail was set at $75,000, according to Friday’s court order from Judge Salvador Vasquez.

Charging documents said there was a birthday party Sept. 25 at the Serenity Lounge, 6217 Kennedy Ave, and two women at the function purportedly got into an argument.

The argument eventually “spilled outside in front of the lounge. While individuals were outside, shots were fired by several subjects,” according to the probable-cause affidavit.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business showed three men, carrying firearms, walk toward the group and fire multiple shots toward the large group. “The exchange of gunfire last(ed) for approximately 10 seconds,” and the three men then fled the scene in a Ford Expedition, according to charging documents. The driver of the vehicle never exited the car, charges stated.

Police found Leonard lying near an auto shop and transported him to a hospital, where he was declared dead, charges said. Three other people were shot, but their wounds were nonfatal and they were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Two of the three shooters have been identified by police as Joseph Smith and Byron Emory, according to charging documents. Court records indicate that Smith and Emory have been charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Smith’s next court appearance is set for July 19 in Vasquez’s courtroom. Emory’s first appearance has not been set because he is at large on an arrest warrant.

Investigators identified Smith after they discovered that he had rented a Ford Expedition on Sept. 19 in Indianapolis, charges stated. The vehicle was reported stolen Sept. 25, after Smith failed to return it.

On Sept. 27, an Illinois trooper tried to pull the stolen vehicle over while it was on Interstate 90 near Madison Avenue in Chicago. Several officers joined the pursuit, but the car eventually crashed and the driver fled on foot, charging documents stated.

The Expedition was towed to Hammond for further processing. Police wrote in the affidavit that they discovered two cellphones in the car.

Officers later discovered via cellphone location data that Smith was near the Serenity Lounge at the time of the homicide, according to the probable-cause affidavit.

Further analysis of Smith’s phone showed a video with Emory in it, and Emory was wearing the same outfit as one of the suspects shown in surveillance footage of the homicide.

Police later found that Smith only had two contacts saved in his phone’s address book. Officers wrote in the affidavit that one of those contacts had the same phone number that Smith provided when he rented the Expedition in Indianapolis.

That contact was later discovered to be Miller. Miller’s phone was pinged Sept. 19 at the rental car center in Indianapolis and Sept. 25 at the Serenity Lounge around the time of the murder.

Police also uncovered a text message Miller sent to Smith about 12 hours after the homicide, in which Miller said “See if my ID in your car.”

Mathis’s number was also found in Smith’s phone, but Mathis’s attorney, John Cantrell, argued at Mathis’s bail petition that the number hadn’t been used in months, so there was no way to know whether his client was using it at the time of the homicide.

Cantrell also asked an officer at the hearing if he knew who the third shooter was or who the getaway car driver was. The officer said he wasn’t sure.

Mathis’s next court appearance is set for July 6, and Miller’s is set for July 13, both in Vasquez’s courtroom.