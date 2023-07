CROWN POINT — Judge Gina Jones described 51-year-old Christopher “Kit” Degenhart as someone who meticulously planned to groom young women when she sentenced him to four years for child seduction on Tuesday.

The former Crown Point High School theater teacher was arrested in July 2022 on two charges of child seduction.

Degenhart entered a plea agreement on May 30, which stipulated that he’d plead guilty to one count of child seduction, a level five felony. The second count of child seduction, a level six felony, was dismissed after Degenhart was sentenced on Tuesday.

He will serve a year in Lake County Community Corrections, six months in Kimbrough Community Corrections and two and a half years’ probation.

Charging documents allege that Degenhart engaged in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old female student in 2020.

During her victim impact statement, that student described theater as her safe haven when she was in high school. She said, over time, she grew close to Degenhart and spent more time with him than anyone else.

The two then started contacting via personal email, charges stated. The relationship progressed to meetings before, during and after school, according to the probable cause affidavit.

They kissed and hugged but did not have sex until the victim turned 18, according Degenhart in his interview with police. Jones said that was a meticulous choice by Degenhart.

Degenhart told the officer that he’s had four affairs at the high school, one with a co-worker and three with former students.

“People looking up to you, that’s how it all starts,” Degenhart said to police, according to the video.

Degenhart told the officer his three separate relationships with former students took place from 2005 to 2007, 2009 to 2011 and then the most recent incident in 2020.

The student he had a relationship with in 2005 also testified in court ahead of his sentencing.

“I, like many other students looked up to him, and it was nice to feel like he noticed me,” she said.

The woman, now 36, described how her relationship with Degenhart became physical after she graduated.

“The relationship — I don’t even know if you can call it that — lasted two and a half years,” she said.

Eventually, she stopped speaking to him, but she eventually heard from him again when he was purportedly under investigation by the school district. She said he coached on her on what to say, and he threatened suicide and said she could ruin his life if she didn’t cover for him.

Ahead of his sentencing, Degenhart said he is “greatly sorry for the pain that I’ve caused and the aftermath that came from my awful choices.”

He added that he suffers from a sex addiction, and he got treatment and therapy for it beginning in August 2020.

“My life has changed for two reasons only — my lord and savior Jesus Christ and my ability to enter recovery,” he said.

Jones said that Degenhart calling what happened an affair or a product of addiction diminishes the predatory nature of his actions.

Degenhart indicated in court on Tuesday that he does not wish to appeal his conviction.

