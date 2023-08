CROWN POINT — A Chicago man was charged with the October 2021 shooting deaths of two people, according to court documents unsealed on Monday.

Damon Calhoun, 21, was charged with two counts of murder. If convicted, he faces up to 130 years in prison.

Prosecutors filed a motion to unseal the charges against Calhoun on Friday, according to court records. Mag. Kathleen Sullivan ordered that the charges be unsealed on Monday, court records stated.

Charging documents allege that on October 17, 2021, Calhoun (with the help of two other unidentified suspects) shot Chistienne Cloutier and Krystol McDonald-Jones at the Hammond Citgo Gas Station, located at 403 Gostlin Street.

Police wrote in charging documents that they collected more than 50 bullet casings from the crime scene.

Prior to the shooting, Calhoun and the other unidentified men he was with purportedly robbed a man in Chicago. Charges allege that they stole the man’s silver Dodge Charger at the BP Gas Station, located at 8701 State Street.

They then purportedly drove that Dodge Charger to the Citgo gas station, where they were observed on surveillance video, according to charging documents.

Surveillance video showed Cloutier and McDonald-Jones pull up in a white Buick Rendezvous at a pump near Calhoun. Charges state that Cloutier was seen walking into the store while one of the unidentified men was exiting it.

Cloutier and the man were purportedly staring at each other as they passed, but “it is unknown from the surveillance whether anything was said by either subject,” according to the probable-cause affidavit.

The unidentified man then purportedly knocked on the Dodge’s window, at which point Calhoun and another man exited the car and began firing at Cloutier, charges stated.

Cloutier allegedly pulled out his gun and fired back at the subjects before he got back into the Buick and drove away, the affidavit stated. Police recovered Cloutier and McDonald-Jones after the Buick crashed into Uncle Sam’s Fireworks, located at 14 Gostlin Street.

Charges state that McDonald-Jones was declared dead on the scene and Cloutier was transported to an area hospital, where he was later declared dead.

Officers wrote in charging documents that the stolen Dodge was reported in a car fire by Chicago Police on October 19, 2021.

Court records indicate that Calhoun’s first court appearance has not yet been set, as he has not been extradited from the custody of the Cook County Police Department.

Records show that extradition proceedings were initiated in December 2022.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Adam Zagorac Darion Watson Steven Rodriguez Lawrence Schirato Maximo Tejada Anthony Turner Rafael Gonzalez Joey King II Brittany Mathis Kelly Mirabella Kristyn Boskov Alicia Donegan Alison Zwier Joequan Washington Andre Young Demetria Thomas Nicolas Veteto Brian Richmond Aaron Schillo Samuel Napper Alexus Peterson Renee Pleitnel Jonathan Quinton Christopher Moore Heather Hillis Connie Lloyd Lorenzo Cook Morris Cooper Jr. Randy Flowers Arvietta Clark Kylan Wiggins Christina Rangeloff Marylou Vena Rafael Ortiz-Roln Rogelio Manriquez Padilla Jose Hernandez Kaila Henderson Sharika Hampton Darryl Heine Eric Dubois Oscar Gonzalez Jesse Hampton Christopher Adorjan Leroy Allen Victoria Bolden Shyvette Washington Eva Thomas Suelynn Thomas Forest Ruge-Whitacre Jake Rosinko Cameron Rias Aaron Richards Melissa McBride Brooklyn Meeks Antoine Murdock Ryan Pondinas Tony Le Kevin Hobson Crucifix Johnson-Reedus David Laux Jr. Ebony Hamer Elliott Gray Jr. Rashawn Guess Harold Fink Rodney Fowler Theodore Choucalas Leonard Clark Kolby Commodore Vidal Buenrostro Jr. Cydney Burton Tourice Anderson Gabriel Alvarado Tanyada Williams Allen Woods Antoine Whiting Matthew Setlak Ronald Skinner Rachel Uylaki Stephanie Roberts Edward Rushing Jr. Virgil Powell III Richard Reyes Jr. Cathlena Reynoso Luis Marin Jr. Reginald Porter Michael Lulkowski Jr. Todd Lunsford Kentrell Lindsey Keisha Green Lamarcus Griggs Edwin Grosskurth Charles Hefley Jose Gonzales Dennis Cardwell Sr. Jose Galvan Jr. Joseph Baumgartner John Berrill Sr. Stonney Biddings Jr. Brad Boswinkle Aderenle Ademikan Jason Williams Gregory Turner Jr. Keyur Patel Justin Ring Jeremiah Schwanke Dalvin Kimmons Sr. Nathan Hodges Brandon Barksdale Robert Donald Lovie Grace Raymond Steele Ricardo Rodriguez III Tierra Ratcliff Julie Lonngren Eric Lunsford Gerardo Gudino Jacquelyn Ivankovic Lamont Jackson Antonio Ruiz Jr. Scott Strickler Markita Woods Nicolas Rodriguez Susan Ray Tashena Pittman Markus McCoy Shannon Meyer Jerome Payne Teresa Hernandez Donte Hyde-Lynch Rebecca White Edward Yost Brian O'Neill Jason Sanchez Andrew Sherer Armando Horta Jamar Isabell Alfredo Navarro Lawrence Galia II Adriana Corona Steven Erdelles Aaron Albin