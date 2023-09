CROWN POINT — A former Crown Point city employee attempted to meet up with supposedly underage girls for sex, according to charges filed in Lake County Court.

Former Crown Point Public Works employee William Kozlowski, 34, was charged Friday with two counts of child solicitation, court records stated.

Mary Freda, the communications director with City of Crown Point, said Kozlowski stopped working for the department in December.

Freda did not say whether Kozlowski's departure was in connection to the child solicitation charges. She said his employment with the city ended on Dec. 7.

According to the charges, two adult women posed as 13-year-old girls on the instant messaging app Kik in an effort to catch child predators.

Kozlowski's username on the instant messaging app was dogs2008, according to a probable-cause affidavit. Police wrote that Kozlowski was active in Kik groups called #indianagirlznboyz and #indianateensforoldermen.

Police found messages from June 2022 between dogs2008 and a "girl who said her name is Taylor and is 13-years old," the charges say.

Taylor was actually one of the two women who was pretending to be a teen girl.

In the messages, Kozlowski allegedly identified himself as "Bill" and told the girl that he was 33-years-old, the affidavit said, and he also told her that he didn't mind that she was young.

Kozlowski sent the girl pictures of him sticking his tongue out while he was wearing a Crown Point Public Works T-shirt, police said.

He also asked the girl about her sexual history and "if she wanted to touch his 'private,'" the affidavit said.

Eventually, Kozlowski set up a time to meet the girl at the Meijer in Merrillville, police said.

Charges said that he also tried to meet with another girl whom he believed to be a 13-year-old named Kristi, but who was actually an adult.

The affidavit said Kozlowski sent the supposed teenage girls sexually explicit messages, and on a few occasions pictures of his genitalia.

When Kozlowski arrived at the Meijer on Nov. 13, he was met by the two women who were posing as the underage girls, the charges said. The women told him they were Taylor and Kristi's mothers.

He admitted to talking to the underage girls and apologized to the women, according to the affidavit.

Kozlowski spoke to Crown police officers on Dec. 7 and admitted to talking to girls he thought were underage, the charges said.

He "started talking to underage girls knowing he 'messed up' and doesn't know why he did," according to the charges.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Ronald Wright Jr. Tansey Webbs Justin Roman James Schwei Kennedie Smith Lahenry Smith III Darnell Patton Margaret Killmer Ricky Deering Ramiro Escamilla Anthony Bird Camielle Smith Tyler Smith Guillermo Miranda Robert Musall Lamar Lewis Joshua Hammonds Jelani Hanson Anthony Hill Juan Barbosa Gomez Haley Bournazos Luis Cervantes Raul Ferrer Jr. Chryshana Steele Alejandro Villanueva Joel Zapata Darron Ross Aaron Seidel Amanda Robertson Krystal Randall Nicholas Rivera Mitchell Pritchard William Pulliam Jr. Llewellyn Peed Adam Malchow Khyle McCamury Nicholas Laskarin Alonzo Jones Michael Kirn Geoffrey Harris Philip Hupke Janice Fitzgerald Johnnie Green Trevon Harper Adrian Edmond Savalley Evans Lauren Cummins Terrence Casarez Brian Coram Vincent Arias Timothy Bankston Jr. Tremell Brown Tyeira Walker Antonio Washington Jr. Cory Yzaguirre Porschie Lee Robert Kirk Jimmie Lee Kimberly Kaufman Melissa Ingraham-Pickens Derrick Flint Jeramy Frederick Michael Graham Anthony Fekete David Duarte Jr. Jeffrey Easton Miranda Bynum