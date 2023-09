CROWN POINT — A Crown Point man faces felony charges for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, according to court records.

Records show Robert Nance, 37, was charged on Thursday with two level-four felonies. If convicted, he'd face a total of 24 years in prison.

Charging documents say on the evening of April 29, Nance climbed into bed with a 14-year-old relative and sexually assaulted her.

The girl said she thought it "was her fault because she froze and could not move or speak during the assault," the probable-cause affidavit states.

She told police that she was watching television when Nance entered her room and asked if he could climb into bed with her. The 14-year-old said Nance got into the bed and started forcibly kissing her and then sexually assaulted her.

She also told officers that she bled after the incident. She said Nance left the premises after the assault, and she hasn't seen or heard from him since.

Charging documents indicate that Nance has not been seen since the day after the assault. Police observed his car in East Chicago April 30 via a license plate reader.

They have not seen his car since, and have been unable to ping his cellphone.

Nance's first court appearance has not been set, as he remains at large via an arrest warrant.

