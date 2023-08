CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man faces multiple charges for allegedly shooting and killing his father in July, according to court records.

Records show that Ernest West Jr., 50, was charged on Wednesday with voluntary manslaughter, a level two felony, and aggravated battery, a level three felony. If convicted of both charges, West could face up to 46 years in prison.

Charging documents allege that on July 14, West shot and killed his 86-year-old father, Ernest West Sr. at their family's residence on the 2100 block of Joy Lane.

Officers connected Ernest West Jr. to his dad’s shooting death via footage they obtained from a neighbor's Ring doorbell camera. The footage showed the defendant banging on his neighbor's door, while holding a revolver, charges stated.

Police wrote in the probable-cause affidavit that they found a small dark colored revolver — the same one Ernest West Jr. was holding in the Ring camera footage — on a table near the 86-year-old's body.

Earnest West Sr.'s wife called police on the evening of July 14 about a domestic dispute between her son and husband.

"They got into an argument and my husband had a gun, and I don't know who was shot, I'm scared to go downstairs," she told 911 dispatchers, according to charging documents.

When the woman spoke to officers at the East Chicago Police Department later that night, she told them that she didn't know who called police. She also said didn't talk to her son about what happened.

"My husband probably shot himself," the woman said to police, though she later clarified that her husband hadn't expressed suicidal ideations in the past, according to the probable-cause affidavit.

Police wrote in charging documents that the woman brought her other son with her into the interview room.

At one moment when one officer stepped out, the woman purportedly said to him "I can't believe... every day they was getting into it, arguing about something; I didn't know it would go this far, I told him to put the gun in a box and lock it up, he would not do it," according to the probable-cause affidavit.

The defendant's mother also told police that her son and husband didn't really argue.

However, her other son interjected and said police had been called to the house multiple times because of their disagreements, charges stated. He also told police that his brother had been getting medical treatment for Schizophrenia.

Court records indicate that Ernest West Jr. was in custody at the Lake County Jail as of Thursday. His first formal court appearance has not been set, records stated.

