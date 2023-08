CROWN POINT — A jury found a Merrillville man guilty on Thursday on charges that he killed his son’s ex-wife in April 2020.

Frank Zyzanski, 60, was arrested on April 4, 2020, hours after he purportedly shot and killed 29-year-old Crystal Zyzanski, according to previous reporting from The Times.

Charging documents show that Crystal Zyzanski died from a gunshot wound to the neck.

She was shot at the Zyzanski home, located on the 600 block of West 63rd Avenue. Charges stated that Frank Zyzanski allegedly called the 29-year-old woman into another room away from her ex-husband and three children and shot her to death, before he fled the scene.

The woman’s ex-husband, Randal Zyzanski, told police he and Crystal Zyzanski had a rocky relationship, but they recently rekindled it because they were mourning the death of his mother.

Charging documents stated that less than 30 seconds passed before Crystal Zyzanski went into the other room and Randal Zyzanski turned and saw his dad shoot her in the neck.

Trial proceedings for Frank Zyzanski’s murder charge began on Monday in Judge Natalie Bokota’s courtroom. Throughout the trial, Frank Zyzanski’s attorney Michael Lambert argued that his client was acting in self-defense when he shot Crystal Zyzanski.

Frank Zyzanski attempted to skirt trial proceedings in April 2022, according to previous Times reporting. His attorney filed a motion for release, which stipulated that prosecutors violated Frank's right to due process because he hadn't been brought to trial in a timely manner.

Judge Bokota ultimately denied the motion.

When Frank Zyzanski testified on Wednesday, he maintained that he acted out of self-defense.

He told jurors that Crystal Zyzanski was clawing at him, and he shot her because he had no other way to defend himself.

Prosecutors displayed text messages from Frank Zyzanski’s cellphone during his trial, which showed him complaining about his daughter-in-law’s presence around the house. In one message he said he “hated that (expletive).”

Charging documents show that when officers asked Randal Zyzanski why his dad would’ve shot his ex-wife, he said, "Because he's a (expletive) psychopath.”

Randal Zyzanski also told police that his dad blamed Crystal Zyzanski for his criminal history. Frank Zyzanski also purportedly threatened to kill her in one instance, according to the probable-cause affidavit.

The state filed a motion in limine ahead of trial, which prevented Frank Zyzanski from mentioning his son’s criminal history during his testimony.

Court records indicate that Randal Zyzanski was charged with arson in 2018 for allegedly setting fire to the car of one of Crystal Zyzanski’s friends.

Randal ultimately pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy, criminal mischief and criminal trespass, records stated.

Charges show that Frank Zyzanski allegedly has ties to the Latin Kings street gang and Outlaw biker gang.

After he fled the scene of the shooting, Frank Zyzanski purportedly sent his son several texts, which said, "Cowboy (expletive) you love the old man?" "I'm not done," "My life's over" and "How you doing?" according to previous reporting from The Times.

Frank Zyzanski is set to be sentenced on September 21 in Judge Bokota’s courtroom, according to court records.

