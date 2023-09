CROWN POINT — Two Gary teenagers were charged on Thursday in connection to the February shooting death of a 13-year-old boy, according to charging documents.

Dahvee Brunson and Kriston Barbee, both 17 years old, were each charged with murder with added firearm and criminal gang enhancements. If the two are convicted on all charges, they would face up to 150 years in prison.

Charging documents allege that Brunson and Barbee shot and killed 13-year-old Orie Dodson on February 15 on behalf of the 49th Avenue Boys gang.

Brunson and Barbee were charged after a six-month-long investigation by members of the Lake County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force, according to a press release from the Lake County Prosecutor's office.

Charging documents described how police connected Barbee and Brunson to Dodson's murder after they reviewed the boys' Instagram Live videos.

In one Instagram Live in particular which depicted Dodson and several of his friends, Dodson said "(expletive) Chop." The probable cause affidavit detailed how Chop is a deceased and revered figure in the 49th Avenue Boys gang.

Police wrote in the affidavit that "members and associates of the 49th Avenue Boys gang routinely intimidate, threaten, and vow dire consequences to anyone who disrespects 'Chop.'"

When officers searched Brunson's cellphone, they found a detailed description of many of previous drive-by shootings and homicides that he had participated in, charges stated.

Police were able to place Brunson and Barbee outside of a Midtown church in Gary, where Dodson's body was found, after they reviewed phone records and surveillance footage.

Dodson's autopsy revealed that the boy was trying to run away from his shooters before he was killed, charges stated.

In surveillance footage, Dodson was seen running away from a silver GMC Acadia SUV.

When officers searched Brunson's phone, they found a video from February 14, which showed Brunson and Barbee holding a Glock handgun in front of the GMC Acadia.

Court records indicate that Brunson and Barbee's first court appearance is set for September 1 on Zoom.

