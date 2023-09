CROWN POINT — A Gary man faces multiple robbery-related charges after he allegedly tried to steal another man's gun at a Gary Mobil gas station, according to court records.

Records indicate that 18-year-old Karim Marshall was charged Saturday with attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, which is a level two felony, among other charges.

If convicted on all charges, Marshall would face up to 74 years in prison.

Charging documents described stated on Friday, Marshall took a firearm out of another man's pant pocket while at the Mobil gas station, located at 3101 West 5th Avenue.

Marshall allegedly pointed the firearm at the other man and tried to shoot at him, but ultimately didn't.

The two men then fought over the gun and Marshall struck the other man in the head with it several times while he tried to get away, according to the probable-cause affidavit.

They continued fighting until a Whiting Police officer "arrived and ordered the subjects to the ground at gunpoint," the affidavit stated.

Court records indicate that Marshall made his first court appearance in Mag. Mark Watson's courtroom on Monday. His next appearance is set for Sept. 20 in Judge Samuel Cappas's courtroom, records stated.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Ronald Wright Jr. Tansey Webbs Justin Roman James Schwei Kennedie Smith Lahenry Smith III Darnell Patton Margaret Killmer Ricky Deering Ramiro Escamilla Anthony Bird Camielle Smith Tyler Smith Guillermo Miranda Robert Musall Lamar Lewis Joshua Hammonds Jelani Hanson Anthony Hill Juan Barbosa Gomez Haley Bournazos Luis Cervantes Raul Ferrer Jr. Chryshana Steele Alejandro Villanueva Joel Zapata Darron Ross Aaron Seidel Amanda Robertson Krystal Randall Nicholas Rivera Mitchell Pritchard William Pulliam Jr. Llewellyn Peed Adam Malchow Khyle McCamury Nicholas Laskarin Alonzo Jones Michael Kirn Geoffrey Harris Philip Hupke Janice Fitzgerald Johnnie Green Trevon Harper Adrian Edmond Savalley Evans Lauren Cummins Terrence Casarez Brian Coram Vincent Arias Timothy Bankston Jr. Tremell Brown Tyeira Walker Antonio Washington Jr. Cory Yzaguirre Porschie Lee Robert Kirk Jimmie Lee Kimberly Kaufman Melissa Ingraham-Pickens Derrick Flint Jeramy Frederick Michael Graham Anthony Fekete David Duarte Jr. Jeffrey Easton Miranda Bynum