CROWN POINT — An Indianapolis man faces over a dozen charges, including three counts of attempted murder, after he allegedly drove a car into three people, according to charging to documents.
De Arieus Kindred, 37, was charged on Aug. 31 with attempted murder, stalking, battery and criminal recklessness, according to court records.
Records show Kindred faces a total of 13 charges. If convicted on all charges, he'd face up to 232 years in prison.
Charging documents allege that on Aug. 22, Kindred drove a blue Chevrolet Equinox SUV into a woman, her boyfriend and another man on the 6000 block of Tyler Place. Records stated that the car belonged to Kindred's girlfriend.
Police wrote in the probable-cause affidavit that Kindred had been the woman's drug dealer, and he was stalking her.
The woman told officers that she and Kindred did not have an intimate relationship, but he became "obsessed with her, he started to become jealous of other men, and would make references to them being together and being soul mates," the affidavit stated.
Charges described how Kindred had been sending the woman threatening texts in the days leading up to August 22. Kindred allegedly told the woman that he was going to call Child Protective Services on her and get her kid taken away if she didn't talk to him.
Police wrote in the probable cause affidavit that around 5:30 a.m. on August 22, the woman and her boyfriend were walking to her car down the street when they looked up and saw Kindred in the Chevrolet.
Kindred then allegedly started accelerating the vehicle toward the couple in an attempt to run them over, the affidavit stated.
Charges show that the woman ran to her car in an effort to get away and her boyfriend called a friend for help, but the boyfriend was hit by the SUV in the process.
Once the other man arrived, he and the woman's boyfriend opened the passenger door of the Equinox and tried to restrain Kindred, but the two were unsuccessful, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The woman then drove up in her car in an attempt to get the other two men into her vehicle, but at that point Kindred allegedly drove his car directly into hers, charging documents stated.
Charges say that she got out of her car to try and get her boyfriend and friend into it, when "Kindred backed up his SUV and drove forward again, striking her vehicle as well as hitting" her friend.
The man was purportedly pinned between the two vehicles, charges stated. Charging documents did not indicate the severity of his injuries, but stated that he was taken to Methodist Hospital Southlake Campus for further treatment after the incident.
The woman told police that Kindred told her "I'll (expletive) kill you," when he drove into her car a second time, according to charging documents.
She then drove her car away, while Kindred allegedly drove directly at the two men.
One of the men threw a brick at him, and Kindred's car got stuck in the raised concrete block flower bed that the men were crouched in, charging documents stated.
After his car got stuck, Kindred purportedly got out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. Police were able to identify him in connection to the incident after they found his Indiana Department of Corrections ID in the Chevrolet Equinox.
Court records indicate that Kindred remained at large via an arrest warrant as of Thursday. As a result, his first court appearance has not been set.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Jackie Woynarowski Jr.
Age: 48 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number(s): 2308307 Arrest Date: Aug. 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake Station Police Department Offense Description: BATTERY - AGGRAVATED - W/INJURY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Jermaine Young
Age: 31 Residence: Dolton, IL Booking Number(s): 2308318 Arrest Date: Aug. 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: Highland, IN Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Joseph Thomas
Age: 42 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2308319 Arrest Date: Aug. 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake Station Police Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Yonikee Phillips
Age: 34 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number(s): 2308292 Arrest Date: Aug. 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: BATTERY - AGGRAVATED - W/INJURY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Cesar Spann
Age: 51 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2308287 Arrest Date: Aug. 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hammond Police Department Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Russell Starnes
Age: 40 Residence: Hammond, In Booking Number(s): 2308288 Arrest Date: Aug. 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hammond Police Department Offense Description: INTIMIDATION
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Gerald Stewart
Age: 35 Residence: Dolton, IL Booking Number(s): 2308286 Arrest Date: Aug. 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Jahmal Perkins II
Age: 31 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2308305 Arrest Date: Aug. 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hobart Police Department Offense Description: THEFT - PROPERTY - SIMPLE - < $750
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Maria Macias de Herrera
Age: 39 Residence: Highland, IN Booking Number(s): 2308303 Arrest Date: Aug. 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: Schererville Police Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Christopher McCoy
Age: 42 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2308300 Arrest Date: Aug. 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: Merrillville Police Department Offense Description: INTIMIDATION
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Joseph Midgett
Age: 53 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number(s): 2308291 Arrest Date: Aug. 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: Schererville Police Department Offense Description: BATTERY - AGGRAVATED - W/INJURY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Donald Moses
Age: 48 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2308306 Arrest Date: Aug. 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: East Chicago Police Department Offense Description: BATTERY - AGGRAVATED - STRANGULATION
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Allyssa Kurzeja
Age: 34 Residence: Schererville, IN Booking Number(s): 2308290 Arrest Date: Aug. 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: Schererville Police Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Carmen Kuckuck
Age: 45 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number(s): 2308316 Arrest Date: Aug. 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake Station Police Department Offense Description: BATTERY - SIMPLE - AGAINST LAW ENFORCEMENT OR PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICIAL; INTIMIDATION
Highest Offense Class: Felonies
Jose Hurley Jr.
Age: 34 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2308325 Arrest Date: Aug. 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hammond Police Department Offense Description: RESISTING - INTERFERING WITH PUBLIC SAFETY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Daniel Ibarra
Age: 27 Residence: Romeoville, IL Booking Number(s): 2308321 Arrest Date: Aug. 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Jessie James
Age: 50 Residence: Cedar Lake, IN Booking Number(s): 2308308 Arrest Date: Aug. 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: Cedar Lake, IN Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Eddie Jones
Age: 48 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2308295 Arrest Date: Aug. 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: Gary Police Department Offense Description: BATTERY - SIMPLE - TOUCH W/NO INJURY
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
James Heatherly
Age: 53 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number(s): 2308314 Arrest Date: Aug. 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lowell Police Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Kyle Foreman
Age: 32 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2308309 Arrest Date: Aug. 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lowell Police Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Steven Flores
Age: 51 Residence: Munster, IN Booking Number(s): 2308312 Arrest Date: Aug. 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: Schererville Police Department Offense Description: OPERATE VEHICLE AFTER BEING HABITUAL TRAFFIC OFFENDER; OWI
Highest Offense Class: Felony; Misdemeanor
Antonio Cornejo
Age: 38 Residence: Hammond, In Booking Number(s): 2308294 Arrest Date: Aug. 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hammond Police Department Offense Description: INTIMIDATION
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Marlon Carr Jr.
Age: 30 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2308310 Arrest Date: Aug. 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: RESISTING - OBSTRUCTION OF TRAFFIC
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Kenneth Bishop
Age: 45 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number(s): 2308322 Arrest Date: Aug. 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: St. John Police Department Offense Description: INTIMIDATION
Highest Offense Class: Felony
David Yonan
Age: 63 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2308228 Arrest Date: Aug. 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: POSSESSION - METHAMPHETAMINE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Markell Shorter
Age: 32 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2308215 Arrest Date: Aug. 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hobart Police Department Offense Description: OPERATE VEHICLE AFTER BEING HABITUAL TRAFFIC OFFENDER
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Monyia-Cashia White
Age: 24 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2308233 Arrest Date: Aug. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: BATTERY - RESULTING IN SERIOUSLY BODILY INJURY-ENDANGERED ADULT
Highest Offense Class: Felony
David Rogers
Age: 49 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number(s): 2308203 Arrest Date: Aug. 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: Crown Point Police Department Offense Description: POSSESSION - METHAMPHETAMINE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Selena Seiber
Age: 28 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number(s): 2308212 Arrest Date: Aug. 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Robert Richardson
Age: 35 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number(s): 2308231 Arrest Date: Aug. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake Station Police Department Offense Description: POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
William Roberts
Age: 54 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2308211 Arrest Date: Aug. 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: East Chicago Police Department Offense Description: POSSESSION HYPODERMIC SYRINGE OR NEEDLE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Jaylan Mendoza
Age: 21 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2308213 Arrest Date: Aug. 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hammond Police Department Offense Description: HOMICIDE - MURDER
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Ryan Plester
Age: 29 Residence: Algonquin, IL Booking Number(s): 2308219 Arrest Date: Aug. 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Edward Reddick
Age: 35 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2308229 Arrest Date: Aug. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Antonio Jimenez-Baez
Age: 43 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number(s): 2308230 Arrest Date: Aug. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Schererville Police Department Offense Description: POSSESSION LEGEND DRUG OR PRECURSOR; CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE - DEALING - SCHEDULE I, II, OR III
Highest Offense Class: Felonies
Kody Lindley
Age: 28 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number(s): 2308210; 2308235 Arrest Date: Aug. 24, 2023; Aug. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department; Crown Point Police Department Offense Description: POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG; POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony; Felony
Edmund Frazier Sr.
Age: 34 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2308217 Arrest Date: Aug. 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Blayne Hansen
Age: 34 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2308226 Arrest Date: Aug. 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: Munster Police Department Offense Description: POSSESSION - METHAMPHETAMINE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Jose Delgado Castorena
Age: 39 Residence: Posen, IL Booking Number(s): 2308216 Arrest Date: Aug. 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Jacob Flores
Age: 32 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number(s): 2308225 Arrest Date: Aug. 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: Schererville Police Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Francisco Dehoyos Jr.
Age: 46 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number(s): 2308204 Arrest Date: Aug. 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: LSCT Offense Description: CONFINEMENT
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Colleen Besler
Age: 63 Residence: Munster, IN Booking Number(s): 2308220 Arrest Date: Aug. 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Antonia Conley
Age: 41 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number(s): 2308214 Arrest Date: Aug. 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: Merrillville Police Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Jason Bensema
Age: 21 Residence: Munster, IN Booking Number(s): 2308218 Arrest Date: Aug. 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Dominique Williams
Age: 38 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number(s): 2308280 Arrest Date: Aug. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Schererville Police Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Thomas Wayman
Age: 57 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2308262 Arrest Date: Aug. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: BATTERY - SIMPLE - TOUCH W/NO INJURY
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Requel Walker
Age: 29 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2308245 Arrest Date: Aug. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: FRAUD
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Deondre Todd
Age: 23 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2308248 Arrest Date: Aug. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: ROBBERY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Nicolas Trutko
Age: 42 Residence: Whiting, IN Booking Number(s): 2308002 Arrest Date: Aug. 18, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Tajane Miles
Age: 20 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2308264 Arrest Date: Aug. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hobart Police Department Offense Description: THEFT - PROPERTY - SHOPLIFTING - $750 TO $50,000
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Amir Muhammad
Age: 27 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number(s): 2308242 Arrest Date: Aug. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: LCCS Offense Description: ROBBERY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
James Peak
Age: 41 Residence: Cedar Lake, IN Booking Number(s): 2308277 Arrest Date: Aug. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Cedar Lake Police Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Jeremey Pokropinski
Age: 30 Residence: Cedar Lake, IN Booking Number(s): 2308281 Arrest Date: Aug. 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lowell Police Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Samantha Marshall
Age: 24 Residence: Cedar Lake, IN Booking Number(s): 2308282 Arrest Date: Aug. 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake Station Police Department Offense Description: BATTERY - SIMPLE - AGAINST LAW ENFORCEMENT OR PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICIAL
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Matthew McGovern
Age: 35 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number(s): 2308285 Arrest Date: Aug. 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG; OWI
Highest Offense Class: Felony; Misdemeanor
Ryan Marrs
Age: 39 Residence: Griffith, IN Booking Number(s): 2308276 Arrest Date: Aug. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Highland Police Department Offense Description: THEFT - PROPERTY - POCKET-PICKING - < $750
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Nicholas Johnson
Age: 31 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2308272 Arrest Date: Aug. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hammond Police Department Offense Description: BURGLARY - PROPERTY - RESIDENTIAL ENTRY - BREAKING AND ENTERING
Highest Offense Class: Felony
William Lowery Jr.
Age: 43 Residence: Spring, TX Booking Number(s): 2308254 Arrest Date: Aug. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hammond Police Department Offense Description: MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Bryant Mack
Age: 29 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2308269 Arrest Date: Aug. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hammond Police Department Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Jeniyah Haynes
Age: 18 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number(s): 2308259 Arrest Date: Aug. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hobart Police Department Offense Description: THEFT - PROPERTY - SHOPLIFTING - $750 TO $50,000
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Darren Johnson
Age: 55 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2308271 Arrest Date: Aug. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Griffith Police Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Keith Johnson Jr.
Age: 22 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2308238 Arrest Date: Aug. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: USMS Offense Description: HOMICIDE - MURDER
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Morrell Grant
Age: 28 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2308270 Arrest Date: Aug. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hammond Police Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Jessie Brown Jr.
Age: 44 Residence: Harvey, IL Booking Number(s): 2308257 Arrest Date: Aug. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: FEDERAL - ROBBERY OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTION; MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT;
Highest Offense Class: Felonies
Frederick Childress III
Age: 28 Residence: Calumet City, IL Booking Number(s): 2308268 Arrest Date: Aug. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hammond Police Department Offense Description: INTIMIDATION
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Brian Davis
Age: 32 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number(s): 2308260 Arrest Date: Aug. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: BURGLARY - PROPERTY - RESIDENTIAL ENTRY - BREAKING AND ENTERING
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Bryanna Emerson
Age: 29 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number(s): 2308243 Arrest Date: Aug. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: N/A Offense Description: INTIMIDATION
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Jason Bradburn
Age: 36 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number(s): 2308237 Arrest Date: Aug. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: N/A Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Dante Banks
Age: 49 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2308004 Arrest Date: Aug. 18, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Jose Barajas
Age: 44 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2308267 Arrest Date: Aug. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hammond Police Department Offense Description: DEALING - MARIJUANA, FRAUD - FORGERY; OWI
Highest Offense Class: Felony; Misdemeanor
Deonta Allen
Age: 25 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2308240 Arrest Date: Aug. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hammond Police Department Offense Description: MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Highest Offense Class: Felony
