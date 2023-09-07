CROWN POINT — An Indianapolis man faces over a dozen charges, including three counts of attempted murder, after he allegedly drove a car into three people, according to charging to documents.

De Arieus Kindred, 37, was charged on Aug. 31 with attempted murder, stalking, battery and criminal recklessness, according to court records.

Records show Kindred faces a total of 13 charges. If convicted on all charges, he'd face up to 232 years in prison.

Charging documents allege that on Aug. 22, Kindred drove a blue Chevrolet Equinox SUV into a woman, her boyfriend and another man on the 6000 block of Tyler Place. Records stated that the car belonged to Kindred's girlfriend.

Police wrote in the probable-cause affidavit that Kindred had been the woman's drug dealer, and he was stalking her.

The woman told officers that she and Kindred did not have an intimate relationship, but he became "obsessed with her, he started to become jealous of other men, and would make references to them being together and being soul mates," the affidavit stated.

Charges described how Kindred had been sending the woman threatening texts in the days leading up to August 22. Kindred allegedly told the woman that he was going to call Child Protective Services on her and get her kid taken away if she didn't talk to him.

Police wrote in the probable cause affidavit that around 5:30 a.m. on August 22, the woman and her boyfriend were walking to her car down the street when they looked up and saw Kindred in the Chevrolet.

Kindred then allegedly started accelerating the vehicle toward the couple in an attempt to run them over, the affidavit stated.

Charges show that the woman ran to her car in an effort to get away and her boyfriend called a friend for help, but the boyfriend was hit by the SUV in the process.

Once the other man arrived, he and the woman's boyfriend opened the passenger door of the Equinox and tried to restrain Kindred, but the two were unsuccessful, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The woman then drove up in her car in an attempt to get the other two men into her vehicle, but at that point Kindred allegedly drove his car directly into hers, charging documents stated.

Charges say that she got out of her car to try and get her boyfriend and friend into it, when "Kindred backed up his SUV and drove forward again, striking her vehicle as well as hitting" her friend.

The man was purportedly pinned between the two vehicles, charges stated. Charging documents did not indicate the severity of his injuries, but stated that he was taken to Methodist Hospital Southlake Campus for further treatment after the incident.

The woman told police that Kindred told her "I'll (expletive) kill you," when he drove into her car a second time, according to charging documents.

She then drove her car away, while Kindred allegedly drove directly at the two men.

One of the men threw a brick at him, and Kindred's car got stuck in the raised concrete block flower bed that the men were crouched in, charging documents stated.

After his car got stuck, Kindred purportedly got out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. Police were able to identify him in connection to the incident after they found his Indiana Department of Corrections ID in the Chevrolet Equinox.

Court records indicate that Kindred remained at large via an arrest warrant as of Thursday. As a result, his first court appearance has not been set.

