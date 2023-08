CROWN POINT — The attorney for a Highland woman who allegedly caused the accident that killed a Munster woman filed a motion to dismiss the charges against her on July 28, according to court records.

Lisa Damico (aka D'Amico) was charged on March 18, 2022 with reckless homicide and driving while suspended in connection to a January car crash that resulted in the death of 70-year-old Socorro Keresztes.

Damico was previously charged with reckless homicide, as well as reckless driving causing bodily injury and reckless driving, in connection to the death of 21-year-old Tyler Scheidt on August 18, 2021. A jury found Damico not guilty on those charges on July 19.

The charges from March 2022 allege that on January 30, 2022, Damico drove 93 mph down Indianapolis Boulevard until she crashed into a vehicle near Ramblewood Drive, ultimately killing the driver of the vehicle, Keresztes.

Damico’s attorney Russell Brown wrote that the reckless homicide charge against his client must be dismissed as “the state has failed to provide sufficient information to put the defendant on notice of the conduct which the State contends was reckless,” according to a memorandum in support of the motion to dismiss.

Brown maintained in the memorandum that Damico would be unable to adequately prepare a defense because she doesn’t know with sufficient certainty the proof of reckless conduct that the state could cite at her trial.

Brown held a similar argument during his closing arguments at Damico’s trial for the death of Scheidt. The 21-year-old was walking across the street and got struck when Damico’s car zoomed eastbound through a yellow light on Indianapolis Boulevard and pummeled into three cars that were stopped in the left turn lane.

Brown said during his closing arguments that the prosecutors framed her reckless conduct as speeding, not her untreated medical condition. He maintained that jurors couldn’t convict Damico because prosecutors hadn’t met their burden of proof.

During Damico’s trial in connection to Scheidt’s death, she testified that she couldn’t remember what happened the day of the accident at all. Damico said she could only piece together what happened through pictures shown.

Charging documents stated that Damico had a seizure disorder, but she purportedly hadn’t had a seizure since 2017.

Prosecutor Keith Anderson said in his closing arguments there was no credible evidence that supported that Damico blacked-out pre-crash. He said even if she did have a seizure, that still counts as reckless driving because she shouldn’t be behind the wheel with an untreated medical condition.

Prosecutors have to respond to Brown’s motion to dismiss by August 14, according to court records. There will be a hearing on August 16 in Judge Salvadaor Vasquez’s courtroom to determine further proceedings, records stated.

