MUNSTER ­­­­— A Hammond man allegedly shot his father after a brief but hostile conversation, according to charging documents.

Jaylan “JJ” Mendoza, 21, was charged on Thursday with the murder of his father, 42-year-old Delwin McCloud. Charging documents allege that Mendoza shot his dad on Aug. 20 while the two were on McCloud’s front porch, located on the 3000 block of 176th Place in Hammond.

A witness told police that the two had been arguing earlier in the day about Mendoza’s drinking while they were at a picnic in Zion. The father and son purportedly also got into a physical altercation while at the picnic, according to charging documents.

Detectives wrote in the probable cause affidavit that Mendoza had gone back to McCloud’s house to get some of his things.

Police obtained surveillance footage from the front of McCloud’s house, which showed Mendoza, clad in a black baklava and a red sweatshirt, knock on his dad’s door.

McCloud answered it and said “Knocking on my door like you crazy” and Mendoza then asked him “where my (expletive) at” to which McCloud responded “it’s right there, go get it,” according to the affidavit.

Charges state that Mendoza then shot McCloud a total of eight times. When police found McCloud around 2:40 a.m., they wrote in charging documents that the 42-year-old had “bullet holes in both legs, one in his right forearm and one to his chest. It did not appear that Mr. McCloud had any type of weapon in his hands nor around his body.”

Police said in charging documents that they also located eight spent bullet casings on the front porch.

Detectives were able to identify Mendoza as the shooter after they spoke to witnesses and reviewed surveillance footage.

One witness told police that she heard gunshots but thought they were from another house on the block. She said that Mendoza was wearing a red sweatshirt and a rolled-up skull cap, though she added that the skull cap could have been a rolled-up ski mask.

Police asked another witness if they recognized Mendoza and they said they did and noted that he had been wearing the same red sweatshirt earlier in the day.

Court records indicate that Mendoza was arrested on Thursday and he is being held in the Lake County Jail without bond. His first court appearance has not yet been set.

