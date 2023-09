CROWN POINT — The Indiana Court of Appeals upheld the prison sentence for a Merrillville woman convicted of killing her wife's younger brother.

Rachel Wright was sentenced to 25 years in prison by Judge Gina Jones Jan. 20. Her wife, April Wright, formerly known as April Kuchta, was sentenced to 35 years.

The Indiana Court of Appeals affirmed Rachel Wright's sentence Aug. 23, according to a statement from the Indiana Attorney General's Office.

In her appeal, Rachel Wright argued that her actions were in part the result of mental illness, according to the statement.

Court records indicate that Rachel and April Wright were charged in October 2020 with murder, aggravated battery, neglect of a dependent and battery on a person less than 14-years-old.

The couple entered a plea agreement in October.

Rachel Wright ultimately pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, and battery on a person younger than 14. The agreement capped her sentence at 25 years.

In the agreement, Rachel and April Wright admitted to dislocating two of 10-year-old Leviticus Kuchta’s cervical vertebrae and his mandible, ultimately killing him.

The couple became the 10-year-old's guardians after his mother was sentenced to prison for dealing drugs, according to charging documents.

Leviticus' grandmother had been his legal guardian until her husband died in August 2020. April Wright purportedly offered to take care of the boy at her home in the 7000 block of Fillmore Court.

Rachel Wright called police to the family's residence on Oct. 12, 2020 after she found the Leviticus unresponsive.

When police arrived, they found the boy with injuries all over his body, according to charging documents. He also had makeup caked on his face, which covered up injuries.

Rachel and April Wright told police that Leviticus had been injured in a dirt-biking accident, charges stated, but officers found little evidence that the boy had ever even ridden a dirt bike.

In her appeal, Rachel Wright acknowledged that the offense was “disturbing” but she argued that “the serious nature of the neglect and the resulting death are reflected in the legislature’s sentencing guidelines," according to court records.

The Indiana Court of Appeals disagreed and noted that she was sentenced within the legislature's sentencing guidelines, according to the memorandum affirming her sentence.

