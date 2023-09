CROWN POINT – A Chicago man ended his holiday weekend facing a murder charge after he allegedly shot and killed a man in the wee hours of Saturday morning, according to charging documents.

Lahenry Smith was charged on Saturday with murder and resisting law enforcement, which carry maximum sentences of 60 years and 2 and a half years, respectively, according to court records.

Smith also faces a firearm enhancement, which could add up to 20 years to his sentence if he’s convicted.

Charges allege that Smith shot and killed Dimitri “Tank” Berry, of Hammond, on Saturday.

Charging documents detailed how Hammond police were called to the 900 block of Murray Street around 2:30 a.m. in reference to a person shot. When police arrived, they saw a man standing over Berry’s body.

The man told officers that he lent Berry, who he only knew as “Tank,” his bicycle and he went to retrieve it, according to the probable-cause affidavit. The witness said that when he approached Berry’s residence, he saw Berry talking to a man in a maroon Chevrolet Suburban.

The man continued and said he saw “the male pull out a silver revolver and shoot ‘Tank’ in the stomach, whereupon ‘Tank” collapsed in the grass,” the probable-cause affidavit stated.

Police wrote in charging documents that they did not recover any shell casings from the crime scene. They wrote that this was consistent with the witness's account of the shooting because revolvers don't leave behind spent shell casings.

He said the man who shot Berry then did a U-Turn and fled the scene in a maroon SUV with Illinois plates, according to the affidavit.

The witness told officers that he recognized the man who shot Berry as “Weeble,” charges stated. When police showed him a picture of Smith, he positively identified Smith as “Weeble.”

Hammond police were able to detain Smith after they saw a maroon suburban zooming down the intersection of Columbia Avenue and Lyons Street just minutes after the shooting.

The suburban did not pull over when officers initiated emergency lights, but instead south onto Noble Avenue, charges stated.

Smith eventually stopped the Suburban, but once he got out of the car he didn’t comply with officers requests to drop to his knees and “had to be placed on his stomach and handcuffed,” according to the probable-cause affidavit.

Court records indicate that Smith has not yet made his first formal court appearance. He was in custody at the Lake County Jail as of Tuesday.

