CROWN POINT — The charges against an East Chicago 19-year-old who purportedly drove the getaway car after a 17-year-old's shooting death have been dropped, according to court records.

Daminion Y. Green Jr. was charged in March 2022 with the murder of East Chicago 17-year-old Antonio Santana at a Gary gas station on Oct. 30, 2022.

Green was also charged with battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, according to court records.

The charges against him were dropped on August 18, according to Judge Samuel Cappas's order of dismissal.

Court records indicate that prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss the charges on August 17. The charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning prosecutors can refile charges at a later date.

Santana was shot while walking inside a Save gas station in the 6200 block of West Fifth Avenue in Gary, according to previous reporting from The Times.

A man purportedly walked into the gas station and opened fire, killing Santana and wounding his friend, charges stated.

When the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Green on March 23, 2022 they said that they recovered a loaded handgun from his Walsh Avenue home.

Green eventually bailed out of the Lake County Jail on a $75,000 surety or $7,500 cash bond after a May 2022 hearing determined that prosecutors had not met their burden of proof.

A representative from the prosecutor's office declined to comment as to why charges were dismissed nearly a year after Green's bail hearing.

During the bail hearing, a detective testified that surveillance footage from the Save gas station showed that Green's companion, whose identity remains unknown, shot and killed Santana, according to previous Times reporting.

Judge Samuel Cappas said that the evidence showed that Green helped the shooter leave the scene, but that he didn't pull the trigger.

The detective said during his testimony that after the shooting, Green and the shooter fled the scene in a two-tone SUV, which he later confirmed belonged to one of Green's parents.

Green's attorney John Cantrell said Santana and Green had known each other from high school, but police found no evidence that the two were fighting.

At the bail hearing, prosecutors tried to argue that Green could still be guilty of murder under "accomplice liability theory," but Cappas ultimately rejected that argument, according to previous Times reporting.

Court records indicate that no one else has been charged in connection to Santana's death.

Anyone with information about Santana's homicide is asked to call Lake County Sheriff's Detective Sgt. Antwan Jakes at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Ivan Williams Blake Wright Brandon Terry Robert Thompson Jr. Tyrese Thompson Tyrone Walker Jenay Smith Travis Murdock Keyontay Reed John Reid Adrian Moore Mark Jordan Soloman Martin Heather Johnson Juwuan Huntley William Jamison Derek Gensel Nasawn Green Thaddeus Herron Jerroucker Feemster Jr. David Cannon Jr. Darion Davis Joshua Douglas David Alvarado Giovanni Camacho Steven Wilck Maria Woods Anthony Sells Jr. Hilario Torres Jr. Tyrell Perkins Jeremy Ortiz Bernard Parson Johnny Neal Deshawn Nichols Dustin Musgrave Quinton Jones Tiara Jordan Elijah Mable Demetrius Morris Lamont Hall Jr. Devin Hall Hector Delgado Kenneth Daniels Shantay Davis Juanita DeLaCruz Mark Bielak Daniel Castro Sarah Al-Saawi George Alvarez Chelsea Barger Henry Washington Jomo Wilson Sonia Rosas Philip Palicke Gina Pointer Terrane Robinson Luis Rodriguez Zhane Nolan Jennifer O'Connor Brandon Johnson Lance Johnson Joseph Levy Blaise Filas Israel Corona Chad Domke Ozzie Cooley Jr. Joshua Campbell Anthony Aguirre Stonney Biddings Jr. Patrick Willis Ryan Wisniewski Tahquanzar Pickett Ricardo Morales Albert Parker Benjamin Piazza Dionte McCaster London Macon Cheryl Klingberg Michelle Hubbell Vijay Blackmon Tarik Booker Amber Homans