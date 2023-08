CROWN POINT — A Calumet City man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a fatal shooting in June at a Hammond gas station, according to court records.

Court records indicate that 36-year-old Soloman Martin was charged on July 27 with the June 25 shooting death of Ronnie Martin, a 33-year-old from Chicago.

Details surrounding the charges were sealed until Soloman Martin was arrested on Tuesday, records stated.

Charging documents described how Soloman Martin and a woman arrived to Luke’s gas station in Hammond, located at 5105 Stateline Ave. around 2 a.m.

Soloman then purportedly went into the gas station, charges stated. While he was inside another man approached the 2020 Ford Edge, where the woman was sitting, and the woman then made a phone call.

Charges show that Soloman Martin and the woman then drove back to his apartment, located on the 500 block of Ingraham Street. Police learned that the apartment was Soloman Martin’s after they spoke with the building’s landlord.

Surveillance footage later showed Soloman Martin return to the Luke’s gas station around 2:08 a.m, at which point he confronted the unidentified man who had approached the Ford Edge earlier.

Charges stated that he then punched the man, at which point the man ran and ducked behind a red Jaguar in the gas station lot. Soloman Martin then started shooting and the red Jaguar “appear(ed) to be in the direct line of fire,” according to charging documents.

Ronnie Martin was in the passenger seat of the red Jaguar when he arrived at the Roseland Community Hospital around 2:25 a.m. He was pronounced dead at 3:59 a.m., according to charging documents.

Police wrote in charges that the Ford Edge Soloman Martin was seen in had Michigan license plates, and it was registered to Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

Officers later learned that the woman seen in surveillance footage in the car with Soloman was the person who had rented the vehicle, charges stated.

Police connected Soloman Martin to the shooting after they conducted a search warrant of the 2020 Ford Edge and found a “Certificate of Title in the name of Soloman Martin (and) a Family Dollar receipt,” according to the probable-cause affidavit.

The affidavit stated that officers viewed surveillance footage from the Family Dollar, and the “same person observed in the Luke’s gas station video suspected of shooting and killing Ronnie Martin was observed making the Family Dollar purchase.”

Court records indicate that Soloman Martin appeared remotely before Mag. Mark Watson. His next appearance is set for August 29 in Judge Gina Jone’s courtroom.

