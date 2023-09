CROWN POINT — Judge Natalie Bokota sentenced a Milwaukee man to 25 years in prison Wednesday in connection for a Gary man's 1991 murder.

Quentin Smith, 51, was charged in June 2022 with stabbing 35-year-old John Currie to death.

Charges allege that Smith stabbed Currie multiple times in the face, neck, back, chest and head. Currie also purportedly had numerous defensive wounds when his body was found.

Currie's family made the grisly discovery at Currie's apartment on the 2000 block of Carolina Street on Nov. 26, 1991.

Court records indicate that Smith entered a plea agreement on July 5. The agreement required that Smith plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter, according to the stipulated plea agreement.

The stipulated factual basis of Smith's plea agreement stated that he stabbed Currie while he was acting under "sudden heat," which is a defining factor for voluntary manslaughter.

If Smith had gone to trial for the murder charge, he would have faced up to 60 years in prison. Smith's plea agreement stipulated that he'd be sentenced to 25 years to be served in the Indiana Department of Correction, according to the agreement.

Investigators reported that at the crime scene there was a trail of blood from Currie's apartment door to his car in the driveway and there was no apparent sign of forced entry, according to the probable-cause affidavit.

The affidavit also stated that police found three broken pieces of a large kitchen butcher knife on the floor near Currie's body. Officers also wrote in charging documents that "there was a steak knife lying on a cushion of a love seat."

Smith was charged with Currie's murder after members of the FBI's Gang Response Investigative task force submitted blood samples from the crime scene to the Indiana State Police lab for further testing in 2021, charging documents stated.

The sample came back with a hit from the Combined DNA Index System, which showed that Smith was a likely match, according to charging documents.

In November 2021, officers spoke to Smith in Wisconsin, where he was under active community supervision for a 2004 robbery charge.

He told them that he was from Gary, but said he didn't know Currie, the probable cause affidavit stated. Smith also could not identify Currie from the photograph that investigators showed him, charges stated.

