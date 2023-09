CROWN POINT — A Munster man installed a tracking device on his ex-girlfriend's car, according to charges filed in Lake County Superior Court.

Court records state that 59-year-old Thomas Rayburn was charged on Tuesday with stalking, unlawful surveillance and invasion of privacy.

Charging documents allege Rayburn persistently stalked the woman, who had a protective order against him, after the couple broke up in February.

The protective order was served to Rayburn on May 10, court records state.

Charges detail how throughout May and June, Rayburn repeatedly followed his ex-girlfriend when she exercised at Centennial Park.

The woman told officers how Rayburn allegedly parked in the church parking lot where her kids attend school on Aug. 6.

She said this was unusual because he does not attend that church, according to the probable-cause affidavit.

The woman filed a police report on Aug. 24, after she noticed a tracking device attached to her vehicle. Police wrote in charging documents that they later discovered that Rayburn's credit card purchased the GPS device.

Police said when they reached out to Rayburn, he told them he would meet with them on Monday, but they have not heard from him.

Records indicate that this isn't the first time Rayburn stalked his now ex-girlfriend.

He allegedly followed the woman around in 2021, and was charged with stalking and invasion of privacy.

Rayburn entered a plea deal in connection to those charges and was sentenced to two years' probation in June 2022, according to court records.

His first court date appearance has not been set. Rayburn remained at large via an arrest warrant as of Tuesday, records state.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Ronald Wright Jr. Tansey Webbs Justin Roman James Schwei Kennedie Smith Lahenry Smith III Darnell Patton Margaret Killmer Ricky Deering Ramiro Escamilla Anthony Bird Camielle Smith Tyler Smith Guillermo Miranda Robert Musall Lamar Lewis Joshua Hammonds Jelani Hanson Anthony Hill Juan Barbosa Gomez Haley Bournazos Luis Cervantes Raul Ferrer Jr. Chryshana Steele Alejandro Villanueva Joel Zapata Darron Ross Aaron Seidel Amanda Robertson Krystal Randall Nicholas Rivera Mitchell Pritchard William Pulliam Jr. Llewellyn Peed Adam Malchow Khyle McCamury Nicholas Laskarin Alonzo Jones Michael Kirn Geoffrey Harris Philip Hupke Janice Fitzgerald Johnnie Green Trevon Harper Adrian Edmond Savalley Evans Lauren Cummins Terrence Casarez Brian Coram Vincent Arias Timothy Bankston Jr. Tremell Brown Tyeira Walker Antonio Washington Jr. Cory Yzaguirre Porschie Lee Robert Kirk Jimmie Lee Kimberly Kaufman Melissa Ingraham-Pickens Derrick Flint Jeramy Frederick Michael Graham Anthony Fekete David Duarte Jr. Jeffrey Easton Miranda Bynum