CROWN POINT — A Winfield man charged with murdering his 36-year-old lover was denied bail Thursday.

Raju Rawal, 65, was charged March 22 with the murder of Haley Losinski, a Winfield nurse.

Charging documents stated that Losinski’s cause of death was blunt force trauma and her manner of death was homicide. Losinski’s mother reportedly found her deceased daughter kneeling over her bed on Feb. 27.

Police wrote in the probable cause affidavit that they found a rubber mallet near Losinski’s body.

Losinski’s mother testified through tears at Rawal’s first bail hearing in June that she made the gruesome discovery at her daughter’s Pike Place townhome.

In Indiana, defendants held on murder charges aren’t granted bail unless they can prove that the presumption of guilt isn’t strong.

The proceedings to determine whether Rawal would get bail began June 29 in Magistrate Mark Watson’s courtroom.

The proceedings continued August 21 and 25, and Rawal appeared alongside his attorney Kevin Milner at all the bail hearings.

Judge Natalie Bokota issued an order denying Rawal’s bail on Thursday, per the recommendation of Mag. Watson, according to court records.

During the bail proceedings, prosecutors maintained that Rawal killed Losinski because he heard that she was seeing other men and he was jealous.

Rawal was charged with Losinski’s murder after investigators obtained surveillance footage from one of her neighbors. The footage showed that Rawal was the last person to enter her home, police said.

Prosecutors played this footage in court during his bail proceedings. The footage showed Rawal’s white Toyota RAV-4 drive up to Losinki’s town home around 3 a.m. Feb. 23 with its headlights shut off.

Charging documents stated that Losinski’s autopsy showed that her date of death was Feb. 23.

The bail hearings featured testimony from Winfield police officers, including Detective Jordan Billups.

Billups described how police obtained sparse DNA from the crime scene. There was none of Rawal’s DNA on any of the anal, vaginal or oral swabs taken from Losinski nor any of his DNA the rubber mallet.

However, there was a DNA hit for Rawal on Losinski’s belly-button ring, which was recovered from her person, he said.

Milner said during bail proceedings that prosecutors played down the rubber mallet as the murder weapon because Rawal’s DNA wasn’t on it.

Rawal’s trial is set to begin Dec. 11 in Judge Bokota’s courtroom, according to court records.

