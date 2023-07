CROWN POINT— A Gary man faces a slew of battery-related charges for allegedly shooting a man while he was driving on Grant Street in Gary, according to charging documents.

Spencer Patterson, 29, was charged on Friday with aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and criminal recklessness.

Court records indicated that as of Monday, Patterson remained at large on an arrest warrant.

Charging documents stated that on the morning of June 15, a man and woman were leaving Kelly’s Soul Food, located at 5025 W 5th St, when the man noticed a gray Ford Fusion parked near their car.

The man told police that he knew the Ford belonged to Patterson, who’s purportedly the father of the woman’s children, according to the probable-cause affidavit.

The woman said that as she and her friend were driving down 5th Avenue, Patterson called her and asked “are you busy?” the affidavit stated. She then allegedly told Patterson to stop following her and Patterson replied “You know what it is?” and hung up.

The man continued driving toward 8th Avenue and Grant Street when he noticed Patterson “pull his car at an angle cutting (the man) off and stopping (him) from driving,” according to charging documents.

Patterson then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at the man and woman in the vehicle, charges stated. The man told police that he then pulled out his gun and returned fire before he pulled away and drove toward Methodist Hospital Northlake.

Charging documents showed that the man suffered from a gunshot wound to the right abdomen.

The man also said that he heard Patterson fire approximately ten more shots at the car as he followed them, charges said.

Police wrote in the affidavit that they spoke to Patterson’s mother, who told them that her son called her and said that he had been shot.

Patterson’s mother told police that she was searching for her son in alleys nearby and officers then dispatched other units to search for an injured male or a gray Ford Fusion, charges said.

The probable cause affidavit did not indicate whether police found any sign of Patterson or his car.

