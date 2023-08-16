CROWN POINT — A Michigan City man will avoid prison time in connection to his 3-year-old daughter’s death thanks to a plea deal entered on Thursday, according to court records.

Andrew Allen, 35, was charged in February with neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a level 1 felony, in connection with the death of his daughter Ivy Allen.

The 3-year-old, who was autistic and nonverbal, died May 12.

Andrew’s agreement stipulated he would plead guilty to neglect of a dependent, a level 6 felony. He entered his guilty plea Thursday and was sentenced to a year of probation and 100 hours of community service.

Court records show that on May 12, Ivy wandered off from her family’s home on the 400 block of Long Beach Lane and ended up in Lake Clare, where she was found unresponsive. Police attempted life-saving measures, but the girl did not survive.

In court Thursday, Andrew’s lawyer, Jesse Harper, highlighted statistics which showed that autistic children tend to wander, particularly toward bodies of water.

Harper said that there is no denying the tragedy of a child losing her life. He added that the people of LaPorte County are lucky to have prosecutors who will look at all the facts of a case and come up with the most just solution.

Allen’s girlfriend at the time, Breanne Smith, who is Ivy's mother, was also charged in connection with the 3-year-old’s death, according to court records.

Records indicate that Smith’s next court appearance is set for Oct. 12.

