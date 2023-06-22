MERRILLVILLE — Police said an accounting firm employee used accounting software to embezzle $31,641.91 from a long-time client.

Lowell resident Donna Valentine, 46, was charged with forgery, fraud and theft on Thursday.

At KBCPA Accounting, at the 900 block of Court St. in Crown Point, Valentine had access to clients' electronically-stored signatures via QuickBooks, a primary accounting software at the firm, the police allege. When a client noticed a number of discrepancies between company records and QuickBooks records, the client alerted the owner of the firm, police said

Officers worked with the owner to find three bank accounts, two created in 2021 and one opened in Feb. 2022, that Valentine used to disperse her client's funds, according to police. The probable cause affidavit said the owner identified the accounts by referencing payroll direct deposit information.

The owner claimed, in charging documents, that Valentine illegally diverted at least $32,141.91 of the company's client's funds and falsified their financial records in order to conceal her theft.

Valentine was said in reports to make checks payable to herself or to "Cash," which she then used on purchases at numerous businesses like Lowes and Royal Caribbean Cruises.

In the probable cause affidavit, police stated they were able to confirm at least 23 of the 24 fraudulent transactions.

Valentine remains at large as of Thursday.