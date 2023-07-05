MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City police say they seized a machine gun, numerous other firearms, and tools used to manufacture and alter guns as part of a significant blow to the Lakeland Street Gang.

Six adults and four juveniles were arrested, including Shabaa Holmes and Chance Roark, both 19; Shane Roark, 20; Jarese Bishop, 21; Terry Jones, 22; and Deonte Miller, 26, all of Michigan City.

"In recent months, the Michigan City Police Department began investigating numerous shooting incidents that captivated the attention of the community and law enforcement officials," Michigan City Police Chief Steven Forker said.

The newly-created Crime Suppression Unit began investigating and carried out the crackdown with the LaPorte County Drug Task Force, an Indiana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area initiative, Michigan City detectives and the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team

"As the investigation grew, CSU detectives identified several individuals who were not only responsible for the violent acts, but also identified residences linked to these crimes," Forker said.

Charges filed in the case were felonies including criminal organization activity, possession and operation of a machine gun, dangerous possession of a firearm by a child, criminal transfer of a firearm and unlawful possession of firearms.

LaPorte County Prosecutor Sean Fagan joined Forker in praising the crackdown.

"This effective investigation is an example of the focused efforts and utilization of new resources by each office to address the menacing activities of this group," Fagan said.

Anyone with information about about criminal activity is encouraged to contact the county drug task force at 219-873-1488 or via social media.

The prosecutor's office can be contacted through Facebook Messenger.

Information can also be provided through the WeTip Hotline for General Crime at 800-78-CRIME.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail John Hughes Ledon Jordan Keyon McMorris Kevin Shufford James Johnson Erika Torres-Ruiz Samuel Menocal-Rivas Denquise Hart Macy Blake Scottie Wilson Luke Hullinger Marlon Gladney Daniel Orr Diane Halt Paul Zdyb Donald Taylor Rachael Magallan Cody Zupko Corbin Perkins Brad Eldridge Ronald Prichard Derek Gensel Keith McLean Pedro Lopez Damont Williams