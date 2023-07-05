MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City police say they seized a machine gun, numerous other firearms, and tools used to manufacture and alter guns as part of a significant blow to the Lakeland Street Gang.
Six adults and four juveniles were arrested, including Shabaa Holmes and Chance Roark, both 19; Shane Roark, 20; Jarese Bishop, 21; Terry Jones, 22; and Deonte Miller, 26, all of Michigan City.
Riding along with the Hoosier Helpers
"In recent months, the Michigan City Police Department began investigating numerous shooting incidents that captivated the attention of the community and law enforcement officials," Michigan City Police Chief Steven Forker said.
The newly-created Crime Suppression Unit began investigating and carried out the crackdown with the LaPorte County Drug Task Force, an Indiana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area initiative, Michigan City detectives and the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team
Lansing plant to close, laying off 274 workers
Macy's coming to Highland
Valpo cops find children in soiled diapers, living among garbage, feces and bugs, report says
County cops release mugs of 26 nabbed in May on OWI charges
UPDATE: Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in carjacking, shooting that ended in crash
Historic World War II planes flying into Valparaiso airport
UPDATE: Indiana police officer reportedly shot dead after responding to domestic call at hospital
1 dead after SUV collides with firetruck in Pine Township
Passing the torch: Valpo parks director retires after 30-plus years with the city
'A new day' for Gary: City gets new police chief, state police partnership ends
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Chippopotamus, D-BAT, Lady Mocha Boutique and Be Good Jucerie opening; Zel's and The Social Restaurant close
Wildlife increase sparks concern for Merrillville residents
Bail proceedings underway for Merrillville man charged with killing Winfield nurse
Another winning Powerball ticket, worth $150,000, goes unclaimed in Region
JERRY DAVICH: Fearful of visiting Chicago? You shouldn't be. Here's why.
"As the investigation grew, CSU detectives identified several individuals who were not only responsible for the violent acts, but also identified residences linked to these crimes," Forker said.
Charges filed in the case were felonies including criminal organization activity, possession and operation of a machine gun, dangerous possession of a firearm by a child, criminal transfer of a firearm and unlawful possession of firearms.
"Of particular concern in this case is that in the victim's car, there were two young children, both under the age of five," police said.
LaPorte County Prosecutor Sean Fagan joined Forker in praising the crackdown.
"This effective investigation is an example of the focused efforts and utilization of new resources by each office to address the menacing activities of this group," Fagan said.
Anyone with information about about criminal activity is encouraged to contact the county drug task force at 219-873-1488 or via social media.
The prosecutor's office can be contacted through Facebook Messenger.
Information can also be provided through the WeTip Hotline for General Crime at 800-78-CRIME.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
John Hughes
Arrest Date: July 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Felon Carrying a Handgun Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Ledon Jordan
Arrest Date: July 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Other Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 34
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Keyon McMorris
Arrest Date: July 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon Class: Felony Age: 27
Residence: Chicago, IL
Kevin Shufford
Arrest Date: July 1, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Dangerous Possession of a Firearm Class: Felony Age: 37
Residence: Gary, IN
James Johnson
Arrest Date: July 2, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Habitual Traffic Offender Class: Felony Age: 50
Residence: Kingsford Heights, IN
Erika Torres-Ruiz
Arrest Date: July 1, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 44
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Samuel Menocal-Rivas
Arrest Date: June 30, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; OWI Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 28
Residence: Minneapolis, MN
Denquise Hart
Arrest Date: June 29, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear; Theft Class: Felonies Age: 31
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Macy Blake
Arrest Date: June 29, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 26
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Scottie Wilson
Arrest Date: June 29, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Contributing to delinquency of minor; Stalking Class: Felonies Age: 24
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Luke Hullinger
Arrest Date: June 29, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Arson Class: Felony Age: 43
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Marlon Gladney
Arrest Date: June 28, 2023 Arresting Agency: Other Offense Description: Intimidation; Battery Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 29
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Daniel Orr
Arrest Date: June 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Child exploitation Class: Felony Age: 68
Residence: LaCrosse, IN
Diane Halt
Arrest Date: June 28, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 62
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Paul Zdyb
Arrest Date: June 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery Against a Public Safety Officer Class: Felony Age: 62
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Donald Taylor
Arrest Date: June 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe; Violation of Probation Class: Felonies Age: 38
Residence: Kingsford Heights, IN
Rachael Magallan
Arrest Date: June 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 43
Residence: Merrillville, IN
Cody Zupko
Arrest Date: June 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 28
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Corbin Perkins
Arrest Date: June 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Dealing in Methamphetamine; Possession of a Narcotic Drug Class: Felonies Age: 33
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Brad Eldridge
Arrest Date: June 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Trail Creek Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 37
Residence: Trail Creek, IN
Ronald Prichard
Arrest Date: June 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Cheating at Gambling; Failure to Appear Class: Felonies Age: 51
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Derek Gensel
Arrest Date: June 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Resisting Law Enforcement Class: Felony Age: 33
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Keith McLean
Arrest Date: June 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Valparaiso, IN
Pedro Lopez
Arrest Date: June 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: Long Beach Police Department Offense Description: Resisting Law Enforcement; OWI Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 19
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Damont Williams
Arrest Date: June 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Dealing in Cocaine; Legend Drug Deception Class: Felonies Age: 30
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!