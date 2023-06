Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CROWN POINT — Detectives discovered 250 grams of a "powdery substance" that tested positive for narcotics in the home of a Gary man Friday, according to charging documents.

Kyran Hawthorne Sr., 30, of Gary, faces nine counts of drug and weapon-related charges for allegedly making and dealing methamphetamine out of his home, unlawfully carrying a weapon and possessing marijuana, according to court documents.

Police executed a search warrant around 4:15 p.m. on the 4100 block of Massachusetts Street where they found two handguns and marijuana in addition to the powdery substance. The substance tested positive for MDMA and methamphetamine. In the drawers of the kitchen, police found lithium batteries, glass beakers and a digital scale, consistent with dealing and manufacturing methamphetamine, charges state.

In the basement of the residence, investigators saw a dryer vent hose taped over the drain of a sink in the basement. The charges state the dryer hose ran to another vent in the basement, in what appeared to act as a ventilation system.

"It appeared that the residence was being actively used for the manufacture of methamphetamine," the documents allege.

Hawthorne was under home detention at the time with an ankle monitor in relation to a different criminal case.

Hawthorne was arrested and transported to the Lake County Jail. He is not eligible for bail until June 15, according to online court records.

