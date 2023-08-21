VALPARAISO — Police say a 30-year-old man walked into the Portage Walmart armed with a syringe containing seminal fluid and lotion, which he proceeded to squirt on to the backside of a female shopper.
Dontrell Morris of Three Rivers, Michigan, was nabbed and faces a felony count of sexual battery and misdemeanor battery with bodily fluid, records show.
The alleged incident occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at the store located at 6087 U.S. 6, according to police.
Karen Sons is charged with murder on allegations of shooting and killing 54-year-old Robert Head on Dec. 8, 2017.
Morris admitted to creating the mixture, placing it in a syringe without the needle and squirting it onto the alleged victim's buttocks while she shopped, according to police.
Morris has since bonded out of the Porter County Jail and was ordered by Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish to have no contact with the alleged victim, records show.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Thomas Jewett
Tammy Driemeyer
Samantha Brant
Quinton Darnell-Lenburg
Pedro Baez-Rivera
Payton Lisenbe
Pavankumar Battula
Parish Price
Norlan Davis
Nicole McGill
Nicole Cerulli
Nathan Maldonado
Michelle Phillips
Michael Sniegowski
Michael Flores
Mary Jefferson
Luke Hardin
Lucretia Daniels
Louie Smith
Logan Moore
Kyle Green
Keith Dittrich
Katherine Chasteen
Juan Gonzalez
Joshua Patino
Joshua Gunter
John Kell
Jessica Kelly
Jeremiah Cruz
Jeffrey Mitchell
Jason Craig
James Driemeyer
Jakahn Battle
Jacqueline Byrem
Jacob Nelson
Jacklyn Ensign
Geoffrey Hicks
Eric Riegert
Dontrell Morris
Derek Govert
David Hillegonds
Darnell Larkins
Daniel Burkland
Crisanto Valdivia
Connor Suyak
Cassie Shay
Carley Hoeckelberg
Ashley Montpetit
Alexis Ochoa
Alexander Passo
Aiden Price
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!