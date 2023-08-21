VALPARAISO — Police say a 30-year-old man walked into the Portage Walmart armed with a syringe containing seminal fluid and lotion, which he proceeded to squirt on to the backside of a female shopper.

Dontrell Morris of Three Rivers, Michigan, was nabbed and faces a felony count of sexual battery and misdemeanor battery with bodily fluid, records show.

The alleged incident occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at the store located at 6087 U.S. 6, according to police.

Morris admitted to creating the mixture, placing it in a syringe without the needle and squirting it onto the alleged victim's buttocks while she shopped, according to police.

Morris has since bonded out of the Porter County Jail and was ordered by Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish to have no contact with the alleged victim, records show.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Thomas Jewett Tammy Driemeyer Samantha Brant Quinton Darnell-Lenburg Pedro Baez-Rivera Payton Lisenbe Pavankumar Battula Parish Price Norlan Davis Nicole McGill Nicole Cerulli Nathan Maldonado Michelle Phillips Michael Sniegowski Michael Flores Mary Jefferson Luke Hardin Lucretia Daniels Louie Smith Logan Moore Kyle Green Keith Dittrich Katherine Chasteen Juan Gonzalez Joshua Patino Joshua Gunter John Kell Jessica Kelly Jeremiah Cruz Jeffrey Mitchell Jason Craig James Driemeyer Jakahn Battle Jacqueline Byrem Jacob Nelson Jacklyn Ensign Geoffrey Hicks Eric Riegert Dontrell Morris Derek Govert David Hillegonds Darnell Larkins Daniel Burkland Crisanto Valdivia Connor Suyak Cassie Shay Carley Hoeckelberg Ashley Montpetit Alexis Ochoa Alexander Passo Aiden Price