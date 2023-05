Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

VALPARAISO — A 52-year-old Valparaiso man faces a felony count of kicking in the door at a friend's home and entering without permission, police said.

A man reportedly told Valparaiso police he was drinking alcohol and playing a "putting golf game" around 2 a.m. Tuesday with the accused, Dominic Padlo, when Padlo decided he was leaving.

The man said Padlo showed up at his house around 4 a.m., knocked on the front door and when denied entry, kicked the door open, police said. Padlo is accused of shattering a glass coffee table inside the residence and then left.

A woman, who had been with the pair, reportedly told police Padlo was "acting crazy" on the night in question.

Padlo said he knocked on the door in question, but denied kicking it open and damaging the coffee table, police said.

Padlo was taken to the Porter County jail and faces a felony count of residential entry and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

