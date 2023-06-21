PORTER — An 18-year-old man pulled Tuesday evening out of Lake Michigan at Porter Beach has died, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

A 14-year-old girl, pulled out of the water during the same incident, was taken for medical care and is reportedly in good condition.

An official with the Porter County Coroner's Office said Tuesday morning they were waiting on information before releasing the identity of the deceased man.

The man was pulled from the water following a 20-minute search, Porter police Lt. Dan Dickey had said.

Porter Fire Department crews were called out at 6:48 p.m. Tuesday to the Indiana Dunes National Park beach for a report of a girl who had been pulled from the water by a bystander and a male still in the water. His location was unknown at the time of the call, Porter Fire Chief Jay Craig said.

First responders searched for the man until he was located at 7:07 p.m. and brought to shore, Dickey said. Emergency crews administered CPR on the man and transported both individuals to Northwest Health Porter hospital.

Beachgoers in the Porter area were at moderate risk for swimming and rip current as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Porter police and Indiana conservation officers are investigating.

