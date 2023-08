PORTAGE — A 44-year-old Gary man wound up behind bars after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash that sent another driver to the hospital, Portage police said.

Police said they arrived around 7:40 a.m. Thursday to the area of Stone Avenue and Christy Street to learn the driver of a black SUV was involved in a crash and then fled.

The driver left at the scene, a 61-year-old Lake Station woman, complained of head pain and believed her left wrist was broken, police said. She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Region mom encouraged others to discipline young son, put him in grave if necessary, cops say "Austin (Justice) informed me that Leanne (Disbrow) told them that she didn't care what happened to Victim 1, that they could kill him, and that she would help bury the body, and then bail them out of jail," charges say.

Police said they spotted an SUV with damage exiting the Central Elementary School parking lot and pulled over the vehicle. The driver, Enrique Alonzo reportedly told police he fled after the crash because he did not have a driver's license and was unsure if the vehicle was insured.

He was taken to the Porter County Jail on a criminal charge of leaving the scene of a crash, police said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Evan Morris Anthony Polk David Sanchez Dawn Edmaiston Dominique Buckley Teneisha Barath Tyshaan Williams Jaylin Thompson Darius Polk Jr. Alexander Raudonis Joseph Henley Jr. Chase Kendrix Gage Espinosa Tyler Caldwell Gabriel Ortiz Damion Vermejan Nicholas Garzella Jacob Meyer Carter Fornelli Michael Garbin Tonya Brock Samantha Zagorac Charles Strong Ciara Woodland Daniel Stevens James Jepsen Crystal Kedziora David Schaller Christopher Gonzalez Angel Spencer Dustin Wilgus Dvante Edwards Marion Eaton Marikathryn Dobson Joel Dykes Christopher Clancy Dalton Bishop Xazavian Valladay Robert Wagoner Konstantinos Panagopoulos Matthew Rivera Thomas Coffey Angelic Davis Samuel Clarida Nicholas Cannon