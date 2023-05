MERRILLVILLE — Police are seeking the public's help in locating a shooter, who left a man injured early Sunday in the 7100 block of Fillmore Court in the Turkey Creek Subdivision.

Officers were called out around 3:30 a.m. for a report of gun shots, Cmdr. Matthew Vasel said.

"Patrol officers quickly arrived on scene and discovered a male victim lying in the street," he said. "The victim has several injuries as a result of the gunfire and was transported to a local hospital for treatment."

Jury takes half-hour to find Porter County man not guilty in 6-year-old child molest case "From the first moment he had learned of these allegations from the police during an interrogation until he testified in trial, Agustin Espinoza has always always said the same thing, 'I did not do this,' " his attorney said.

The shooter fled the scene by the time police arrived and no one is yet in custody.

Merrillville Police Department ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact Detective Samantha Jordan at 219-769-3531, extension 362 or at sjordan@merrillville.in.gov.

Anonymous tips can be sent to investigations@merrillville.in.gov.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Domynic Yerger Shanna Taylor Damon Wade Nicholas Sanchez John Smith Jr. George Stevens Aaron Rawls Ronald Robinson III Dakota Ruel Juan Salas Michael Murray Alex Marion III Crystal McLain Maria Hoyo Paris Hewlett Joseph Coleman Brandon Dubose Diana Enriquez Jessica Hermosillo Erich Boone Dwayne Smith Javante Toran Michael Williams Jr. Vandana Pagany Matthew Parker Daniel Rosario Obaid Shafiq Paul Newlin Pablito Madera II Anthony Manson Jr. Willie McGee Donna Jackson Jocelyn James Kamika Harrell Angel Bousono Jr. Kenyatta Branch Derrick Daniel Rodney Allen Jr. Cesar Torres Michael Toy Roman Martinez Lori Minyard Jeremy Lewis David Keck Samantha Hellems Darius Herron Michael Flores Nariana Williams Chad Shaw John Vann Ricardo Vela Justin Neely Trendarious Peterson Mosley Keandrea Robinson Bailey Llamas Anthony Hardesty-Berry Hope Horn James Lenoir-Williams Cristina Galka Armando Cartagena-Dhuperoyis Gregory Cormick Jr. Genito Balderas William Betts Benjamin Byers Michael Albanese Joshua Baker Roderick Atkins Mark Abel