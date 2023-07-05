MICHIGAN CITY — A man is reportedly in critical condition after being pulled out of Lake Michigan during a busy holiday beach day Tuesday at Washington Park.
Lifeguards at the beach were alerted late Tuesday afternoon about a possible drowning near the pier, city officials said. The unconscious man was located in the water and brought to shore by lifeguards using a rescue board.
Faith Abubey has more on the mass shootings over the 4th of July weekend.
Lifeguards and city firefighters reportedly began CPR on the man before he was transferred to Franciscan Health Michigan City hospital.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, which is investigating the incident, said the incident occurred around 4 p.m.
Shortly after the response, a 4-year-old girl was reported missing on the crowded beach, the city fire department said. She had last been seen in the water 20 minutes prior.
"Lifeguards and MCFD personnel began a line search and found the girl on shore," the department reported. "She was safely returned to her family."
"Great job to all agencies out working on the beach today," firefighters said.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
John Hughes
Arrest Date: July 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Felon Carrying a Handgun Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Ledon Jordan
Arrest Date: July 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Other Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 34
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Keyon McMorris
Arrest Date: July 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon Class: Felony Age: 27
Residence: Chicago, IL
Kevin Shufford
Arrest Date: July 1, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Dangerous Possession of a Firearm Class: Felony Age: 37
Residence: Gary, IN
James Johnson
Arrest Date: July 2, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Habitual Traffic Offender Class: Felony Age: 50
Residence: Kingsford Heights, IN
Erika Torres-Ruiz
Arrest Date: July 1, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 44
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Samuel Menocal-Rivas
Arrest Date: June 30, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; OWI Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 28
Residence: Minneapolis, MN
Denquise Hart
Arrest Date: June 29, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear; Theft Class: Felonies Age: 31
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Macy Blake
Arrest Date: June 29, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 26
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Scottie Wilson
Arrest Date: June 29, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Contributing to delinquency of minor; Stalking Class: Felonies Age: 24
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Luke Hullinger
Arrest Date: June 29, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Arson Class: Felony Age: 43
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Marlon Gladney
Arrest Date: June 28, 2023 Arresting Agency: Other Offense Description: Intimidation; Battery Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 29
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Daniel Orr
Arrest Date: June 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Child exploitation Class: Felony Age: 68
Residence: LaCrosse, IN
Diane Halt
Arrest Date: June 28, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 62
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Paul Zdyb
Arrest Date: June 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery Against a Public Safety Officer Class: Felony Age: 62
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Donald Taylor
Arrest Date: June 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe; Violation of Probation Class: Felonies Age: 38
Residence: Kingsford Heights, IN
Rachael Magallan
Arrest Date: June 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 43
Residence: Merrillville, IN
Cody Zupko
Arrest Date: June 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 28
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Corbin Perkins
Arrest Date: June 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Dealing in Methamphetamine; Possession of a Narcotic Drug Class: Felonies Age: 33
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Brad Eldridge
Arrest Date: June 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Trail Creek Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 37
Residence: Trail Creek, IN
Ronald Prichard
Arrest Date: June 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Cheating at Gambling; Failure to Appear Class: Felonies Age: 51
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Derek Gensel
Arrest Date: June 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Resisting Law Enforcement Class: Felony Age: 33
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Keith McLean
Arrest Date: June 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Valparaiso, IN
Pedro Lopez
Arrest Date: June 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: Long Beach Police Department Offense Description: Resisting Law Enforcement; OWI Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 19
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Damont Williams
Arrest Date: June 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Dealing in Cocaine; Legend Drug Deception Class: Felonies Age: 30
Residence: Michigan City, IN
