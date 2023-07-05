MICHIGAN CITY — A man is reportedly in critical condition after being pulled out of Lake Michigan during a busy holiday beach day Tuesday at Washington Park.

Lifeguards at the beach were alerted late Tuesday afternoon about a possible drowning near the pier, city officials said. The unconscious man was located in the water and brought to shore by lifeguards using a rescue board.

Lifeguards and city firefighters reportedly began CPR on the man before he was transferred to Franciscan Health Michigan City hospital.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, which is investigating the incident, said the incident occurred around 4 p.m.

Shortly after the response, a 4-year-old girl was reported missing on the crowded beach, the city fire department said. She had last been seen in the water 20 minutes prior.

Machine gun seized, arrests made in crackdown on Region street gang, cops say "In recent months, the Michigan City Police Department began investigating numerous shooting incidents that captivated the attention of the community and law enforcement officials," Michigan City Police Chief Steven Forker said.

"Lifeguards and MCFD personnel began a line search and found the girl on shore," the department reported. "She was safely returned to her family."

"Great job to all agencies out working on the beach today," firefighters said.

