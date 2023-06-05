Caitlyn Rosen
MUNSTER — A man was in critical condition on Monday after he fell into a manhole at Festival Park, according to the Hobart Fire Department’s Facebook page.
The man was a private contractor working for Grimmer Construction, according to a spokesperson from the Hobart Fire Department. The contractor’s name has not yet been released.
He was doing work around the park, located at 111 E Old Ridge Rd, when he fell into the manhole.
Rescuers from the District 1 Technical Rescue Team successfully extricated the man from the hole, according to the Facebook post, and he was airlifted to a Chicago trauma center for further treatment.
“Our thoughts are with this person and their family,” the Hobart Fire Department wrote in the Facebook post. “May they have a speedy recovery.”
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
April Wright
Fallon Stone
Kecelyn Sydner
Hilario Torres Jr.
Shawn Washington
Steven Petrisko
Roosevelt Pickett Jr.
Andre Patterson
Kenneth Mack Jr.
Rachel McKinney
Patrick Noonan
Bradley Kelly
Jason Howard
Tena Johnson
Leslie Hawkins
Chanel Copeland
Tameera Dillon
Elvee Evans III
Totianna Gaston
Olivia Blakeley
Steven Bogner
Kristina Bohn
Tammy Berry
Christopher Arroyo
Melvin Pumphrey III
Dakota Robinson
Michael Sullivan
Shauntwain Johnson
Karley Jensen
Cali Huerta
Cindy Irons
Jack Hampton
John Huber
Chauncey Hackett Jr.
Antwon Butler
Aundra Butler
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!