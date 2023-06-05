MUNSTER — A man was in critical condition on Monday after he fell into a manhole at Festival Park, according to the Hobart Fire Department’s Facebook page.

The man was a private contractor working for Grimmer Construction, according to a spokesperson from the Hobart Fire Department. The contractor’s name has not yet been released.

He was doing work around the park, located at 111 E Old Ridge Rd, when he fell into the manhole.

Rescuers from the District 1 Technical Rescue Team successfully extricated the man from the hole, according to the Facebook post, and he was airlifted to a Chicago trauma center for further treatment.

“Our thoughts are with this person and their family,” the Hobart Fire Department wrote in the Facebook post. “May they have a speedy recovery.”

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail April Wright Fallon Stone Kecelyn Sydner Hilario Torres Jr. Shawn Washington Steven Petrisko Roosevelt Pickett Jr. Andre Patterson Kenneth Mack Jr. Rachel McKinney Patrick Noonan Bradley Kelly Jason Howard Tena Johnson Leslie Hawkins Chanel Copeland Tameera Dillon Elvee Evans III Totianna Gaston Olivia Blakeley Steven Bogner Kristina Bohn Tammy Berry Christopher Arroyo Melvin Pumphrey III Dakota Robinson Michael Sullivan Shauntwain Johnson Karley Jensen Cali Huerta Cindy Irons Jack Hampton John Huber Chauncey Hackett Jr. Antwon Butler Aundra Butler