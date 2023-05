CROWN POINT — An Illinois man faces a murder charge in connection with a 1-year-old found dead in a Hammond pond nearly two years ago, according to charging documents.

Ahmeel Fowler, 27, of Pingree Grove was charged Thursday with killing the child after her remains were found in a retention pond off a Hammond highway exit ramp in 2021.

Fowler is currently in custody at the Cook County Jail on a murder charge in connection with the death of the child’s mother, Ja'nya Murphy. He has been held without bail since November 2021, according to court records.

A spokesperson from the Lake County Prosecutor’s office could not specify why Fowler was charged with the child's murder almost two years after he was charged with Murphy’s.

Charging documents allege that on Nov. 9, 2021, officers went to Murphy’s apartment in Wheeling, Illinois, for a wellness check and found the 21-year-old woman dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office determined Murphy’s cause of death was asphyxiation strangulation. When officers found Murphy’s body, the child was not in the apartment, according to charging documents.

Fowler had a relationship with the woman, but was not the baby’s father, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Construction workers found the child’s remains days later. The child, who has been identified as Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs, was not named in Indiana prosecutors’ charging documents, but Wheeling police confirmed it was Dobbs on Nov. 11, 2021.

When Dobbs’ remains were discovered officers also found a backpack, which contained Murphy’s ID card and a cellphone, charges stated.

An autopsy of Dobbs concluded that her manner of death was undetermined, but Pathologist Zhou Wang said “due to limited information on the scene, homicide cannot be ruled out,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

Wang also noted that there was no evidence of drowning or significant traumatic injury, the affidavit stated.

Wang further stated that prolonged exposure to cold temperature could cause hypothermia and eventually sudden death. Dobbs’ cause of death was listed as cardiopulmonary arrest due to possible hypothermia, charging documents stated.

Fowler was arrested Nov. 10, 2021, in Springfield, Missouri, according to court records. When officers detained him, Fowler told them that he had been with Murphy and Dobbs the day prior but said he left their apartment around 1:40 a.m., according to charging documents.

Officers searched Fowler’s car and discovered a bag containing bloody clothing, a knife and bleach, charging documents stated.

Charging documents also show that police analyzed Fowler’s phone and found that he was in the vicinity of Murphy’s apartment from midnight to about 2:30 a.m. Nov. 9, 2021. Around 3:45 a.m., Fowler’s phone was pinged in the area where Dobbs’ remains were found.

Fowler does not yet have a court appearance set in Lake County, court records stated.

He's set to appear in Judge Marc Martin's courtroom June 21 in the Circuit Court of Cook County, according to court records.

