PORTAGE — A 40-year-old Chesterton man, who struck a median along U.S. 20 and then fled, was found to be intoxicated and in possession of a loaded hypodermic needle, Portage police said.

Andrew Gaulke was taken to jail following the early Friday crash and faces a felony count of possessing the needle and misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash, according to police.

Officers responded around 4:34 a.m. Friday to a report of the crash at U.S. 20 and Crisman Road and located the van in question with half the front bumper hanging off and driving partly off the roadway.

Police stopped the vehicle and said the driver, Gaulke, had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet.

Gaulke said he struck something while texting a friend and was stressed out, police said.

When he refused to participate in sobriety tests, police obtained a warrant and took a blood draw, according to the arrest report.

Police said they were unable to identify the liquid in the hypodermic needle, which was found on the front passenger seat of Gaulke's vehicle.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Travis Vaughn Brittany Fitzgerald Bailey Ficek Changquan Tang Stevie Seymour Jr. Michael Rodich Jackelyne Medrano Michael Menear Joseph Coleman Brandon Allen Ashley Marshall Jill Tenorio Blake Brown Jessica Gates Cameron Kerr William Hanyard Jarell Jenkins Kevin Garcia Michael Dolan John Weir II Julie West Jeremy White Robert Veden Jeremiah Gonzalez Miguel Pulido Jr. Kenneth Quinn Nicholas Serrano Marvin Buckland Maxamillion Correa Joseph Croy Kuldeep Singh David Rudd Johnathan Nelson Amelia Pack Eric Lewis Rabecca Broschat Steven Dunn Travis Talley Dustin Neuliep Lawrence Reilly Arthur Schmidt III Devon Malerich Dylan Merrell Shaunna Dickson