The man who was wanted for setting fire to the lobby of the Lake County Jail was arrested Friday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

Ryan Andrews, 26, of Merrillville was charged Thursday with arson for setting the fire Monday, according to court records.

Andrews was taken into custody by officers in Tinley Park, Illinois. His extradition to Indiana is pending, according to the sheriff’s department.

Charging documents said Andrews entered the jail lobby, doused the floor with gasoline, lit a stack of papers on fire and then tossed them on the floor, spreading the fire throughout the lobby.

A jail consultant put the cost of the damage at $6,500 to $8,500, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

A witness told police that ahead of the fire, Andrews came up to her at the front desk and spoke erratically about the current and previous governors of Indiana and the current president of the United States, charges stated. She also noted that he was carrying a gallon-sized jug filled with a yellow liquid.

The probable-cause affidavit said Andrews has two pending felony cases. In one he was accused of berating customers and the manager Oct. 5 at a McAlister's in Merrillville. In the other, he was accused of harassing customers Aug. 18 at a Dollar Tree in Merrillville.

When officers arrived at the Dollar Tree, Andrews yelled obscenities at one and said he had his check, according to charging documents.

A person close to the investigation said Andrews lit the fire because he was upset that he couldn’t get his money out of his commissary account quickly enough.

Inmates cannot have cash in jail, so money from friends and loved ones is kept in a commissary account. Typically, when people are released from jail, they have to wait a few weeks or months to get a check from the state containing their commissary funds.

A first court appearance has not been set because Andrews is awaiting extradition, according to the sheriff’s office.

