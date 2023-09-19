GARY — A 27-year-old Gary man was shot in the city's Glen Park area while attempting to buy marijuana, police said.

The 23-year-old man believed responsible for the shooting was reportedly taken into custody a short time later.

The shooting victim told police he had gone to a home in the 3900 block of Louisiana Street to buy the illegal drug when he was shot.

"Gary officers went to the location of the shooting where they found the suspect, arrested him and confiscated suspected marijuana and US currency without incident," police said.

The case is being investigated by Cpl. Greg Fayson. Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call 219-881-1229.

