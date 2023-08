PORTAGE — A police officer said he only had to put his nose to the air to know a nearby motorist was smoking marijuana while driving.

The officer said he was pulling out of the CVS drug store parking lot along Willowcreek Road shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday when a vehicle passed by trailed by the smell of burned marijuana.

He began following the vehicle and the revealing scent until stopping the driver on westbound Lute Road.

"The driver rolled down his driver side window and I smelled an overwhelming odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle," police said.

The driver, identified as Michael Flores, 33, of Portage, handed the officer a marijuana cigarette and admitted to have been smoking the illegal drug while driving, police said. He also admitted consuming two beers and police said they found an empty bottle of alcohol in his possession.

Flores was taken into custody after failing sobriety tests and faces several charges of operating while intoxicated, including one of endangering others, according to police.

